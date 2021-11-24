Cardinal Ritter Senior Services Raises More Than $120,000
St. Louis' largest senior living communities surpasses 24-hour fundraising goal.
St. Louis, MO, November 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS),– South County’s largest independent and assisted living nonprofit community, recently raised $121,631 during its second annual Our Heart Their Home online giving campaign. Proceeds from the 24-hour fundraiser will go toward serving 70 seniors with comprehensive social services for a year. The 2021 original goal was $100,000. Last year’s campaign raised nearly $71,000.
CRSS’ program ensures that low-income seniors who continue living in their own homes receive the counseling, referrals to resources, and emergency support needed to safely maintain their independence for as long as possible. The cost of an entire year of all-inclusive social services is $1,719 per senior.
Services include transportation to doctors’ appointments, as well as financial assistance for utilities, rent, and minor home repairs. CRSS also assists with necessities – food, heat, and clothing – and long-term programs that provide connections to food stamps and its Foster Grandparents employment program.
“Our programs help seniors navigate their daily lives while simultaneously ensuring their independence,” said Cardinal Ritter Senior Services’ CEO Chris Baechle. “We appreciate the generous support from our benefactors who provide the necessary funds to fully serve our communities. Our organization would be unable to assist those who need our help without the financial aid of our donors.”
Founded in 1961, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) creates communities that promote the dignity of human life and reflect the spirit of Jesus Christ. The community’s nearly 7,000 seniors – with 72% of the 2,500 directly served lacking adequate resources – benefit from housing options including independent or assisted living, memory care, affordable apartments, and skilled nursing communities. In addition to its main Shrewsbury campus located at 7601 Watson Rd., the nonprofit has 10 affordable HUD total apartment communities throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area and a robust social services department. For more information about CRSS, call (314) 961-8000.
Categories