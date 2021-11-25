Iowa-Based Actor Nominated in Upcoming Voice Arts® Awards Event
Bo Barker receives SOVAS Voice Arts® nomination; Final Category Winner to be announced December 19 at Guggenheim Museum in New York City.
Emmetsburg, IA, November 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Emmy® and multiple award-winning and nominated voice actor Robert (Bo) Barker has recently been named as finalist nominee in the forthcoming Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS) 8th Annual Voice Arts® Awards.
Barker has been nominated in the category of Oiutstanding Narraration, e-Learning – Best Voiceover (1 of 6 finalists named), for his featured voiceover work as historical figure Gouverneur Morris in "The Situation Room Experience: Washington's Cabinet" (A National Archives Educational Interactive Experience) as created for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and George Washington's Mount Vernon facilities. Barker’s voice work for the learning exhibit was spear-headed by producer Julia Barnett, of Wide Awake Films, Kansas City, MO. This is Barker’s first Voice Arts® nomination.
Now in its 8th year, the SOVAS Voice Arts® Awards are often colloquially referred to as the “Oscar’s” of the voiceover industry, The awards cover more than 100 categories ranging from voices for motion picture animation and TV commercials to audiobooks, spoken word, political ads, toys, and audio description for the blind. Barack Obama, Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jamie Foxx, Sandra Oh, and Maya Rudolph headline the nominee list this year.
Barker commented on the nomination: “I have been fortunate to have received several accolades and various industry-recognition over the years. With this recent Voice Arts® Awards nomination, I can share that I consider a career benchmark and personal touchstone in our industry to have been reached and I am truly honored. I wish all fellow nominees across all categories the very best as we look toward the evening of Voice Arts Awards Gala announcements.”
A full list of all Voice Arts® Awards nominees can be found at: www.sovas.org/2021-nominees/
About Bo Barker
Bo Barker is an Emmy® and other industry award-winning and multi-nominated professional full-time voice talent with what has been described as "a familiar voice with an undeniable and compelling tone.” Barker's voice has been selected to lend a distinctive flavor to nationwide product launches and he has voiced industry award-winning commercial work. He most recently is featured in a national broadcast and online spot as a distinctive voice for Google’s Chromebook brand (now nearing 5 million views on YouTube alone), among work for other clients. Barker has also lent his voice to worthy charitable and non-profit causes in the past. Bo Barker operates daily from his modern, equipped, and digitally-connected home-based studio within a historic Iowa farmhouse in the Midwestern USA. He is represented nationally by DDO Artists Agency with talent agency offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.
Find Bo Barker (Bo Barker Voiceovers) Online:
Website: www.bobarker.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Bo-Barker-Voiceovers-379434568733517/
Twitter: @BoBarkerVO
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/BoBarkerVoiceovers
Contact
Bo Barker
(712) 298-2455
www.bobarker.com
Categories