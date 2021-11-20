Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Scheduled to Commemorate Prospect Home Finance’s Move to New La Jolla Office Headquarters
San Diego, CA, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Prospect Home Finance, a leader in the home finance industry, is pleased to announce an official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. to commemorate the company’s move to its new office headquarters in La Jolla, California.
“This ribbon cutting ceremony for Prospect’s new office headquarters in La Jolla is a significant milestone, and I can’t think of a better way to finish out our fifteenth year in business,” said Prospect Home Finance Chief Executive Officer Jason Vondrak. “With our recent growth, we have positioned ourselves to be one of the top choices for homeowners interested in the competitive financing options we have to offer.”
Hosted by the La Jolla Village Merchants Association, the ribbon cutting ceremony is free and open to the public. The event will take place at 7825 Fay Avenue, Suite 245, La Jolla, CA 92037. Present at the ceremony to cut the ribbon will be Jason Vondrak, Prospect Chief Executive Officer, Kayla Donner, Director of Operations, Tara Barrett, Director of Processing, and Joe Agrimson, Director of Sales and Development.
Prospect Home Finance’s move to La Jolla brings all of the company’s employees under one roof, an action that will help streamline communication and bolster efficiency in serving clients. The company’s operations were previously housed in three separate offices located along Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach, California.
Prospect Home Finance offers a wide range of home loan and refinancing options with a focus on conventional loan products. Prospect’s loan portfolio is always growing, allowing the company to provide the most current and competitive financing options on the market. Some of Prospect’s top loan products include home purchase financing, VA and FHA financing, and cash-out loan programs. For more information, visit HomeFinance.com
