Super Brush LLC, Leader in Foam Swab Technology for Over 65 Years, Will Exhibit at BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley, the Leading Biotechnology Event in Silicon Valley
Super Brush LLC will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line in Booth #736 at this year’s BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley on December 8 and 9th, 2021 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. Over 3,000 medical device engineers, R&D managers, and top executives are expected to attend this event.
“Super Brush LLC has been designing and manufacturing innovative lint-free, disposable and multipurpose foam-tipped probes, applicators and swabs in the USA for over 65 years," said Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “With our years of experience and expertise, we are able to currently offer more than 3,000 swabs and applicators – nearly as many as the number of attendees expected at this event! We manufacture our foam swabs in-house, so we can custom-make swabs to address specific customer requirements.”
Super Brush offers extensive experience necessary to design a foam swab to meet specific kit, package, or application requirements. Their swabs are engineered with no adhesives, so they will not contaminate fluid being applied or collected. In addition, each mitt is made with durable, lint-free foam.
Super Brush can customize their swabs with:
• Foam mitts that are hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft, or coarse
• Overall-lengths ranging from 50 millimeters (mm) to over 2.5 meters
• Specified fluid delivery capacity
• Mitts as small as 1.7mm in diameter
• Colored handles for branding opportunities
The Super Brush LLC team will be available at Booth #736 to answer any questions about their products. Visit with the team on December 8-9, 2021, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.
Michael Lecrenski
413-543-1442
www.superbrush.com
mlecrenski@superbrush.com
Categories