Ignitarium’s Position as a Key Engineering Service Provider for Semiconductor, AI and Automotive Domains is Recognized by Zinnov Zones Ratings 2021
San Jose, CA, November 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ignitarium’s position as a provider of engineering R&D services to Semiconductor, AI and Automotive (focused on ADAS) domains has been strengthened by the Zinnov Zones 2021 ratings.
The company has been featured as an Expansive and Emerging player in the AI Engineering Services category; and in the Breakout Zone in the Semiconductor, Automotive and ADAS domains.
According to the annual report prepared by the global management consulting firm recognized for their insights into the digital transformation market, a few key highlights of this year’s ratings are:
Ignitarium’s Semiconductor E R&D rating has moved up a Zone i.e., made significant progress along the Capabilities, Innovation, Ecosystem Linkages, Infrastructure and Service maturity axis.
Featured in the Breakout Zone in the Automotive, ADAS, Consumer Software and Medical Devices segments.
Moved up to be featured as an Expansive and Emerging player in Digital Engineering Services.
Zinnov Zones ratings have become the industry standard for benchmarking software service providers globally. Measuring digital transformation companies across over 30 parameters and sub-parameters, 20 verticals, and 10 technologies, the ratings provide detailed and up-to-date market analysis. Zinnov’s 360-degree assessment placed Ignitarium among the world’s emerging players in the AI, IoT, Automotive, ADAS, and Semiconductor verticals.
“Our focus on Semiconductor, AI and Automotive domains continues to see traction and Ignitarium is being increasingly recognized as an India-based premium design house in these segments. Our new design wins across startups and tier-1 semiconductor companies in the US, EU and Japan have enabled us to work alongside teams that are bringing next generation products to life,” said Sanjay Jayakumar, CEO and Co-founder of Ignitarium. “We are extremely pleased at Zinnov’s re-validation of Ignitarium’s capability and maturity levels in these domains. Over the coming years, we are looking forward to enabling emerging areas like Autonomous Mobility, Perception AI, Robotics and ADAS.”
About Ignitarium
Ignitarium is a boutique product engineering house that combines its deep expertise in semiconductor, AI, and wireless-enabled embedded systems to realize cost-effective system solutions to solve demanding real world use cases. Since its inception in 2012, Ignitarium, which has a global footprint with presence in India (Bengaluru and Kochi), USA (San Jose and Austin), Japan and Europe, has been focused on providing product engineering services for intelligent systems. Its offerings include semiconductor architecture and logic design, design verification, FPGA prototyping, embedded, multimedia and AI software. Learn more at www.ignitarium.com.
