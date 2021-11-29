3 Weapons of Suntech Spunmelt Nonwoven Line Selling Well in the Market
Suntech has developed and produced smart spunmelt machines with 50 years of design experience and technology precipitation. Not only can it achieve high-efficiency and high-quality production, but it can also be customized according to user needs to meet various spunmelt fabric production needs and provides a 12-month warranty.
Hangzhou, China, November 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Spunmelt composite nonwovens include SMS, SMMS, SSMMS, and other varieties, and their application fields have far exceeded the scope of the textile industry, and are widely used in health, medical, industrial protection, environmental protection, and other industries. Because spunmelt nonwovens have the dual advantages of spunbond and meltblown fabrics, and circumvent some of their disadvantages, they are currently used more and more. Many companies that only do spunbond or meltblown fabrics, to adapt to the market demand, also began to produce spunmelt non-woven fabrics.
Spunmelt machine
Suntech has been deeply engaged in intelligent machinery for 50 years, specializing in the production of spunmelt production equipment, and can customize spunmelt production lines for users. It has the following advantages:
1. Adapt to market demand
At present, Suntech's complete set of spunmelt process technology and equipment has formed a series, the machine width is from 1.6 meters to 3.2 meters, the weight of the finished product is from 8 g/m2 to 200 g/m2 and then to 400 g/m2, suitable for spinning speed It depends on raw materials, processes and products. Products for different purposes such as medical treatment, sanitation, packaging, protection and building insulation, transportation, etc. have everything.
2. Excellent equipment manufacturing strength
Suntech has mastered the core assembly and process technology of key parts, components and parts from the melt pipeline to the shape of the hanger, distribution, spinning, and netting. It has strict quality control measures to make sure the quality of the spinning machine. Quality, to ensure the overall standard of spunmelt production.
3. Possess innovative spunmelt technology
Suntech has spunmelt cutting-edge technology--STair technology, represents ultra-light and air-like. It achieves the great integration of technology and manufacturing process, which enable to steadily produce premium nonwovens at high speed with features of ultra-soft, high loft, strong filterability, and air permeability, providing the best protection and safety.The spunmelt fabric produced can meet high standards in terms of crystal, fiber denier, uniformity of the web, and unit weight.
