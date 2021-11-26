Inszone Insurance Services Acquires Stromsoe Insurance Agency, Inc.
Second Location in Temecula for Inszone
Rancho Cordova, CA, November 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of benefits, personal, and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Stromsoe Insurance Agency, Inc., providing the 19th acquisition in the state of California, and second in Temecula.
Stromsoe Insurance Agency, Inc. was founded by Mike Stromsoe in the late ’90s. Following the footsteps of his father, Mike went into the insurance industry looking for a more flexible job that would allow him to spend additional time with his family. He started working at his dad’s agency and eventually went on to start his own agency with Stromsoe. Mike credits his dad with teaching him the strong work ethic that he holds to this day, and which helped Stromsoe Insurance Agency, Inc. become a success. Stromsoe Insurance Agency, Inc. was built on gratitude – the team at the agency is grateful for the opportunity to protect and serve their clients, their loved ones and everything they worked so hard for.
As a part of the acquisition, the Stromsoe Insurance Agency, Inc. staff will remain at the current Temecula location, under the leadership of Jennifer Rasmussen and Jennifer Sevilla.
“The team at Stromsoe has done an incredible job in Temecula and surrounding areas, and we are excited for the opportunities this acquisition brings to our agency,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “It’s important for Inszone to grow its footprint across Riverside County, and the addition of another office with a strong reach in the area will make this process a lot faster. Customers in the surrounding areas should expect to receive enhanced services and more options, but with the feel and treatment of a small-town agency.”
Inszone Insurance is expected to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.
About Inszone:
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 22 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri and Texas, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.
For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.
Contacts
Inszone Insurance
Norm Hudson – CEO
916-995-0234
nhudson@inszoneins.com
