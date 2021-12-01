Rannsolve, Inc. Obtains DBE Certification from NCTRCA
Allen, TX, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rannsolve, Inc. has proudly announced that it has been certified as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency. It is an addition to Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Small Business Enterprise (SBE) certification obtained earlier. DBE certification was awarded after several rigorous checks, as certain statutory requirements ought to be met. To increase overall performance, maintain a high level of quality and outstanding customer service, and create a solid foundation for sustainable development efforts, the company has developed and implemented a management system to serve larger businesses.
“Now that Rannsolve has been DBE certified, we believe this will give us an edge when bidding for projects, as many government entities take DBE participation seriously. We look forward to the opportunities that we now will have access to and believe that this will also give our employees exposure to working with a wide range of projects,” said Aarthi Raj, the Chief Executive Officer of Rannsolve, Inc.
About Rannsolve: Rannsolve, Inc. is a Texas-based entity that delivers cost-effective solutions, using people, process, and technologies. Rannsolve offers excellent services and solutions across a wide spectrum of business services, spanning Healthcare RCM, Document Management, Managed Services, and Software Development. Ever since their inception, they have demonstrated tremendous success in their business with continuous hard work and dedication.
