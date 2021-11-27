North American Teams Championships 2021 to Live Stream Table Tennis in Mixed Reality Powered by OSAI

The 23rd annual JOOLA North American Teams Championships will be live-streamed in Mixed Reality, featuring remote virtual production. The collaboration between JOOLA, the tournament sponsor, and OSAI, an AI-powered Mixed Reality solution, unlocks an immersive viewing experience for all table tennis fans. OSAI powers the entire remote production of Joola’s NATT streaming, delivering the end-to-end solution that includes broadcast-quality video, commentary, Mixed Reality, and analytics.