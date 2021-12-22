Maruti Techlabs Records a New Review on Clutch for Custom Software Development
Austin, TX, December 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Too often, businesses encounter different and complex issues. In such situations, run-of-the-mill software programs available in the market do not make the cut. Such scenarios require companies to opt for custom software development to modify, integrate, customize, or scale their applications.
Digital transformation for each company looks different. Bespoke software solutions help overcome business problems specific to your business. Such custom-made solutions help level up your business, thereby satisfying customer needs and meeting ever-changing market demands.
Maruti Techlabs redefines their clients' businesses through digital transformation and aims to be a globally recognized enterprise pushing the limits of conventional business solutions. They are an agile-powered digital product development company with over 12 years of experience in the international software development market. They believe that the best business comes from long-term relationships, and they work with their customers as partners and not as vendors.
One of the most recent additions in their portfolio is the partnership with an oil and energy company based in the UK. The client wanted to upgrade their existing decision support tool that assists staff in deciding whether it is safe to send technicians to offshore wind turbines.
The client was already looking at different companies for product development when Maruti Techlabs reached out to them. To make a decision, they arranged a small trial between potential vendors and ultimately chose Maruti Techlabs because of their water-tight development processes coupled with high-quality testing.
The client provided them with their user requirements through Jira and Figma. Maruti Techlabs’ approach was first to create a project roadmap and user stories. They collated UI/UX design within those user stories. After each iteration, their team dived into a more detailed solution to the existing problem. They were also tasked to identify expected project timelines and spearheaded software testing.
They involved their commercial manager, project manager, developers, and other experts working as a modern distributed team to work on the project from all perspectives and deliver it successfully. The tech stack for the project included AngularJs, CSS, and TypeScript to accomplish the project's goals. They worked in multiple sprints to develop individual screens. Their team followed the Scrum framework for effective team collaboration.
With the right combination of technology and approach, they implemented scaled agile frameworks to ship deliverables faster. The direct involvement of the product owner to spearhead sprints facilitated fast delivery of the software. They ensured the team and the client were on the same page through transparent communication via Slack. On top of that, they also jumped on video calls on Zoom and Google Hangouts when matters needed to be solved with the client right away.
At every stage of the development, they ensured there was no friction between the front and the backend and delivered consistently. Their proven process used for upgrading the existing software helped the client improve their decisions and, most importantly, ensure the safety of their employees and technicians visiting the wind turbines offshore.
Based on their latest review on Clutch, a B2B ratings and reviews platform, here's what the client had to say about working with them:
"Maruti Techlabs was able to deliver consistently, so we were able to review everything at every stage. There was also no gap in their communication. As a result, some design decisions were made effectively because they worked well with all the backend engineers, ensuring that there was no friction between the front and backend."
In addition to this review, they are also showcased on Top Design Firms, Clutch's sister site, as one of the leading software development agencies. For further context, Top Design Firms compiles and organizes companies offering design, development, and marketing services. It aims to guide buyers to find the right company for their project.
At Maruti Techlabs, they innovate with passion, their mission is to help their clients build future-proof and intuitive digital products. They create value for their clients by focusing on building solutions that create value for their customers.
They have built and shipped hundreds of products over the last decade (2 of them being their own – WotNot and Alertly). So, when it comes to product development, they know a thing or two about scaling the same with the right mix of processes and frameworks for optimal results.
Whether you are a startup, SMB, or an Enterprise – they can help in going from idea to MVP, product development, tech stack modernization, to optimizing your engineering and business processes with the right techniques and frameworks that suit your business needs. Reach out to them to know more about their services.
