Ensuring Decision Superiority in an All-Domain Environment at the 6th Joint C2 Summit
The 6th Annual Joint C2 Summit will convene in-person January 26-27, 2022 in Alexandria, VA.
Alexandria, VA, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As the character of warfare changes, so too must the art and capabilities of C2. Victory will belong to the side with decision superiority where commanders sense, make sense, understand, decide, act, and assess faster and more effectively than their adversaries.
The 2022 Joint C2 Summit will convene senior-level Service Members, Allied and Mission Partners for a discussion on evolving technical capabilities such as data transport, mesh networking, identity control access management, AI/ML application, and zero-trust principles into the JADC2 construct along with the policy, doctrine and training that needs to evolve in lockstep.
To this end, the summit will feature senior level-speakers and sessions including:
Evolving Strategy and Operational Frameworks to Master Command and Control of the Multi-Domain Battle and Realize a Truly Joint C2 Solution
- General David Allvin, USAF, Vice Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force
C2 in Distributed Maritime Operations: Operating interchangeability and Building to NATO Standards
- VADM Daniel Dwyer, USN, Commander, SECOND Fleet/ Commander, Joint Forces Command Norfolk
DISA’s Operational Strategy and Support Function to Evolve Joint C2: Driving C2 for the current and future environment
- LtGen Robert Skinner, USAF, Director, DISA; Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters- DoDIN
Organizing and Designing a Unified Resilient Network that Aligns with the People, Process, and Organizational Frameworks of Contested C2 in MDO
- LTG John B. Morrison, Jr., USA, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6, U.S. Army
Developing IT Infrastructure to Support the Future Fight : Getting to a Unified Modern Network
- Jane Rathbun, SES, Chief Technology Officer & DASN Information Warfare and Enterprise Services
Developing an IT Infrastructure to Enable Decisive Combat Operations: C3I&N Infrastructure Focus Areas
- Maj Gen Michael J. Schmidt, USAF, PEO, Command, Control, Communication, Intelligence and Networks, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Monic McKenzie at mckenzie@dsigroup.org, 917-435-1266. In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 6th Annual Joint C2 Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://jointnetworks.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Summit is closed to the press and no recordings will be allowed
The 2022 Joint C2 Summit will convene senior-level Service Members, Allied and Mission Partners for a discussion on evolving technical capabilities such as data transport, mesh networking, identity control access management, AI/ML application, and zero-trust principles into the JADC2 construct along with the policy, doctrine and training that needs to evolve in lockstep.
To this end, the summit will feature senior level-speakers and sessions including:
Evolving Strategy and Operational Frameworks to Master Command and Control of the Multi-Domain Battle and Realize a Truly Joint C2 Solution
- General David Allvin, USAF, Vice Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force
C2 in Distributed Maritime Operations: Operating interchangeability and Building to NATO Standards
- VADM Daniel Dwyer, USN, Commander, SECOND Fleet/ Commander, Joint Forces Command Norfolk
DISA’s Operational Strategy and Support Function to Evolve Joint C2: Driving C2 for the current and future environment
- LtGen Robert Skinner, USAF, Director, DISA; Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters- DoDIN
Organizing and Designing a Unified Resilient Network that Aligns with the People, Process, and Organizational Frameworks of Contested C2 in MDO
- LTG John B. Morrison, Jr., USA, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6, U.S. Army
Developing IT Infrastructure to Support the Future Fight : Getting to a Unified Modern Network
- Jane Rathbun, SES, Chief Technology Officer & DASN Information Warfare and Enterprise Services
Developing an IT Infrastructure to Enable Decisive Combat Operations: C3I&N Infrastructure Focus Areas
- Maj Gen Michael J. Schmidt, USAF, PEO, Command, Control, Communication, Intelligence and Networks, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Monic McKenzie at mckenzie@dsigroup.org, 917-435-1266. In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 6th Annual Joint C2 Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://jointnetworks.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Summit is closed to the press and no recordings will be allowed
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://jointnetworks.dsigroup.org/
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://jointnetworks.dsigroup.org/
Categories