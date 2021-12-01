The National Trial Lawyers Announces Thomas Hobbs as One of Its Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Ohio
Cleveland, OH, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The National Trial Lawyers is pleased to announce that Thomas Hobbs of The Czack Law Firm, LLC, https://www.czacklaw.com/ has been selected for inclusion into its Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Ohio, an honor given to only a select group of lawyers for their superior skills and qualifications in the field. Membership in this exclusive organization is by invitation only and is limited to the top 40 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law.
The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization comprised of the premier trial lawyers from across the country who have demonstrated exceptional qualifications in criminal defense or civil plaintiff law. The National Trial Lawyers provides accreditation to these distinguished attorneys, and also provides essential legal news, information, and continuing education to trial lawyers across the United States.
With the selection of Thomas Hobbs by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40, he has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research. As The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40 is an essential source of networking and information for trial attorneys throughout the nation, the final result of the selection process is a credible and comprehensive list of the most outstanding trial lawyers chosen to represent their state or region.
To learn more about Thomas Hobbs, please visit https://www.czacklaw.com/index.php/about-czack/thomas-hobbs-bio.
To learn more about The National Trial Lawyers, please visit: http://thenationaltriallawyers.org/.
About Czack Law
The Czack Law Firm is dedicated to providing uncompromising, high-quality legal services, with a "client first" personal touch, to serious injury and wrongful death victims and their families.
Practice Areas Include:
• Motor Vehicle Accidents
• Construction Accidents
• Nursing Home Negligence
• Serious Personal Injury & Wrongful Death
• Medical Negligence
• Insurance Claims and Disputes
• Product Defects
• Sports/Recreation Injuries
• Inadequate Security Cases
• Traumatic Brain Injuries
Contact
The Czack Law FirmContact
Thomas Hobbs
216-696-9216
www.CzackLaw.com
