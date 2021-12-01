Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Southern Life Systems, Inc. and ADDvise
Savannah, GA, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Southern Life Systems, Inc. (DBA Nurse Rosie), of Savannah, Georgia, designs and provides a wide range of medical devices and products. Nurse Rosie is a market leader in the long-term care medical device market and electronic health record (EHR) connectivity solutions.
ADDvise Group AB, of Stockholm, Sweden, is a leading supplier of equipment and services to healthcare and research facilities. The company’s growth is driven largely by an acquisition strategy following geographic and product vectors. ADDVise organizes its business areas into Lab and Healthcare and boasts a global sales footprint.
The combination provides ADDvise with a unique set of capabilities in the world-leading US healthcare market. Nurse Rosie’s signature products and services are positioned directly in the long-term care market, which is one of the highest-growth segments of US healthcare. With the acquisition, Nurse Rosie gains the capital, additional strategic vision, and access to global markets critical to fuel the company’s next phase of growth.
Of the transaction, Benchmark International Senior Associate Jason Donker stated, “Nurse Rosie has a unique set of capabilities in one of the fastest US market sectors (healthcare). Both Benchmark and the Nurse Rosie team understood the value of finding the right buyer – one who needed their capabilities, and who had the vision to get them to that next level. It’s going to be a powerful combination.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
ADDvise Group AB, of Stockholm, Sweden, is a leading supplier of equipment and services to healthcare and research facilities. The company’s growth is driven largely by an acquisition strategy following geographic and product vectors. ADDVise organizes its business areas into Lab and Healthcare and boasts a global sales footprint.
The combination provides ADDvise with a unique set of capabilities in the world-leading US healthcare market. Nurse Rosie’s signature products and services are positioned directly in the long-term care market, which is one of the highest-growth segments of US healthcare. With the acquisition, Nurse Rosie gains the capital, additional strategic vision, and access to global markets critical to fuel the company’s next phase of growth.
Of the transaction, Benchmark International Senior Associate Jason Donker stated, “Nurse Rosie has a unique set of capabilities in one of the fastest US market sectors (healthcare). Both Benchmark and the Nurse Rosie team understood the value of finding the right buyer – one who needed their capabilities, and who had the vision to get them to that next level. It’s going to be a powerful combination.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories