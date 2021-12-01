Exponential Power Launches DoD Hydrogen Gas Detector
Menomonee Falls, WI, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Exponential Power, Inc., a leading provider of stored power solutions, has developed and launched an industry leading hydrogen gas sensor and monitoring system that meets rigorous US Department of Defense (DoD) requirements. The detector is an upgrade of the company’s popular SBS-H2 system, providing improved Lower Explosive Limit (LEL) detection levels.
Hydrogen gas detection is vital in battery locations, where the gas can accumulate into potentially explosive concentrations. Traditional detectors are designed to measure the amount of hydrogen gas in the air and provide warnings when gas levels reach 25 percent and 50 percent of the LEL concentration. The LEL for hydrogen is a 4 percent concentration in the air. The new DoD model from Exponential Power detects hydrogen at 12.5 percent and 25 percent of the LEL – a significant additional safety margin that is critical for military applications.
“We were asked by multiple departments inside the DoD to provide a hydrogen gas detector with lower detection levels,” said Exponential Power CEO Jake Walker. “Our engineering team was up to the challenge and we are now supplying DoD-spec’d hydrogen detectors to the Army, Navy and even NASA.” Walker added the detectors are used in battery rooms and hydrogen generation plants, and the company anticipates more residential use in the future as hydrogen becomes an increasingly popular form of power supply.
Technology & Equipment Business Unit Director Matt Zeilhofer of Exponential Power explains, “Our detector’s lower alert levels equal more time to address the issue that is creating hydrogen gas.” He added that more time means increased overall safety, something the DoD, appliance manufactures and even homeowners appreciate. “As hydrogen-powered appliances and off-grid power supplies become more popular, we believe hydrogen detectors will become as common as carbon monoxide and smoke detectors,” said Zeilhofer.
The new SBS-H2-DoD is a UL-Listed gas detector manufactured and serviced by Exponential Power in the United States. The device features CAT cable connections between the main unit and up to three sensors, leading to easier installs and retrofits into sensitive and classified environments. Each sensor monitors up to 600 square feet of space and can be powered by AC and/or DC power.
“The enhanced DoD detector is proving to be very popular with the military and we’re proud to provide an important safety device to protect equipment and servicemen and women,” said Walker. Zeilhofer adds that each sensor goes through rigorous and thorough testing before it is available to customers. The company recently added an 11th location, in Columbia, MD, meaning customers have a robust coast-to-coast network for ongoing support and service.
About Exponential Power, Inc.
Exponential Power, Inc. is a leading provider in stored power solutions utilized by industry leaders in energy services, utilities, industrial, telecom, data center, motive power, and material-handling markets. Dedicated to solving problems, Exponential Power combines years of industry experience and the latest technologies to create the best, customized solution for each client. www.exponentialpower.com
Hydrogen gas detection is vital in battery locations, where the gas can accumulate into potentially explosive concentrations. Traditional detectors are designed to measure the amount of hydrogen gas in the air and provide warnings when gas levels reach 25 percent and 50 percent of the LEL concentration. The LEL for hydrogen is a 4 percent concentration in the air. The new DoD model from Exponential Power detects hydrogen at 12.5 percent and 25 percent of the LEL – a significant additional safety margin that is critical for military applications.
“We were asked by multiple departments inside the DoD to provide a hydrogen gas detector with lower detection levels,” said Exponential Power CEO Jake Walker. “Our engineering team was up to the challenge and we are now supplying DoD-spec’d hydrogen detectors to the Army, Navy and even NASA.” Walker added the detectors are used in battery rooms and hydrogen generation plants, and the company anticipates more residential use in the future as hydrogen becomes an increasingly popular form of power supply.
Technology & Equipment Business Unit Director Matt Zeilhofer of Exponential Power explains, “Our detector’s lower alert levels equal more time to address the issue that is creating hydrogen gas.” He added that more time means increased overall safety, something the DoD, appliance manufactures and even homeowners appreciate. “As hydrogen-powered appliances and off-grid power supplies become more popular, we believe hydrogen detectors will become as common as carbon monoxide and smoke detectors,” said Zeilhofer.
The new SBS-H2-DoD is a UL-Listed gas detector manufactured and serviced by Exponential Power in the United States. The device features CAT cable connections between the main unit and up to three sensors, leading to easier installs and retrofits into sensitive and classified environments. Each sensor monitors up to 600 square feet of space and can be powered by AC and/or DC power.
“The enhanced DoD detector is proving to be very popular with the military and we’re proud to provide an important safety device to protect equipment and servicemen and women,” said Walker. Zeilhofer adds that each sensor goes through rigorous and thorough testing before it is available to customers. The company recently added an 11th location, in Columbia, MD, meaning customers have a robust coast-to-coast network for ongoing support and service.
About Exponential Power, Inc.
Exponential Power, Inc. is a leading provider in stored power solutions utilized by industry leaders in energy services, utilities, industrial, telecom, data center, motive power, and material-handling markets. Dedicated to solving problems, Exponential Power combines years of industry experience and the latest technologies to create the best, customized solution for each client. www.exponentialpower.com
Contact
Exponential PowerContact
Michael Hagen
(262) 946.1300
www.exponentialpower.com
Michael Hagen
(262) 946.1300
www.exponentialpower.com
Categories