Connecticut Air National Guard Engages MSS Media, Inc. for Recruitment and Brand Awareness Campaign Services
Miami, FL, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MSS Media, Inc. will partner with the 103rd Airlift Wing of the Connecticut Air National Guard for an integrated recruitment and brand awareness advertising campaign. The Miami-based media and PR agency will plan, execute, and manage billboard, transit, radio, social, and mobile advertising, focusing on key markets within Connecticut. This campaign will increase brand awareness and influence qualified recruits throughout the targeted market locations while maximizing the Connecticut Air National Guard’s return on ad spend.
Through this partnership, MSS Media, Inc. will provide an optimized and detailed integrated media plan, quickly purchase and place all required advertising, and consistently improve campaign results throughout to aid the Connecticut Air National Guard in attaining their desired recruitment numbers on time and on budget.
MSS Media, Inc., which specializes in education, government, real estate, and lifestyle marketing, has years of experience successfully supporting government agencies (at all levels) with their advertising efforts. The firm’s past and current federal clients include the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Marines, the U.S. Army, the Army National Guard, and the U.S Census Bureau.
Charlotte Zoda
305-358-8868
www.mssmedia.com
