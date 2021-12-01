Luca Hickman Addresses Protecting Online Intellectual Property to National Coffee Association
Fort Myers, FL, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to share that Florida Bar Board Certified Intellectual Property Law Attorney Luca Hickman presented a webinar on November 17 to the National Coffee Association entitled “Digital IP: Helping Coffee Companies Protect, Defend and Recover Intellectual Property Rights Online.” Digital IP protection is often overlooked and can lead to third party infringement or loss of domain. Hickman urges the importance of proactive IP defense.
“Social media and other online marketing efforts have become cornerstones of business advertising. Sadly, many businesses fail to protect such efforts until it is too late. It was my pleasure to share some helpful strategies for defending these and other forms of digital intellectual property with the National Coffee Association.”
Hickman is a Registered U.S. Patent attorney in addition to being a certified expert in the field of intellectual property law. He’s also registered as a Foreign Practitioner through the Canadian College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents. He serves as co-chair of the Intellectual Property Section of the Lee County Bar Association, on the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Board of Directors, the Ave Maria School of Law Alumni Board, and is a member of the Catholic Bar Association.
Hickman works with inventors, artists and musicians in high profile matters, including multi-million dollar mergers and acquisitions involving publicly traded companies and celebrities. He oversees the creation and management of global intellectual property portfolios, brand licensing and anti-counterfeiting work, and was called upon to assist in a complex U.S. Supreme Court case. Hickman also represents engineers and architects in design defect and professional liability matters.
Hickman received his undergraduate degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (with high honors) and Lübeck University of Applied Sciences in Germany, and he graduated valedictorian and first in his class from Ave Maria School of Law. Hickman may be reached at luca.hickman@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1307.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Hickman or Henderson Franklin, please visit henlaw.com.
