TekTone® Employees Give Back to Local Healthcare Workers
Franklin, NC, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg. Inc. employees delivered homemade baked goods to Angel Medical Center staff to say “thank you” for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of TekTone’s culture and desire to give back, employees are participating in a quarterly appreciation project for individuals and organizations in the Franklin community. Employees started off the community giveback by delivering homemade baked goods to the staff at Angel Medical Center since they have been on the frontlines and supported the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Even during turbulent times, acts of kindness are a part of the culture at TekTone. We wanted to express how grateful we are for every single frontline worker caring for our community’s residents. Thank you for being such great people and for making sure that all of us are safe and healthy,” says Brad Hyder, Marketing Manager at TekTone.
Homemade baked goods made by TekTone employees were taken to Angel Medical Center last Tuesday. Brownies, cookies, and other treats were delivered to both day and night shift employees. Clint Kendal, Angel’s CEO/CNO stated, “In the true spirit of Thanksgiving, the team at TekTone took the time to honor our healthcare workers at Angel Medical Center, letting them know how much of a difference they make to our patients and community. TekTone’s acknowledgment and support during a difficult time for the healthcare industry goes far deeper than the treats they shared. We’re truly grateful for their support.”
About Angel Medical Center
Angel Medical Center is a full-service, critical access hospital serving Macon and the surrounding counties. Located in Franklin, N.C. Angel Medical Center offers inpatient services that include an intensive care unit and a medical and surgical unit. Outpatient services include a wound clinic, a full laboratory, digital mammography, CT, MRI, nuclear medicine, rehab therapy, as well as surgical and endoscopy services. The hospital also operates Mission My Care Now – Angel and CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care.
About TekTone
Founded in 1973, TekTone® designs and manufactures nurse call, apartment entry, wireless emergency call, area of rescue assistance systems, and alert integration systems. TekTone healthcare communications systems are found in hospitals, retirement communities, skilled nursing, and assisted/independent living facilities around the globe. TekTone is headquartered in Franklin, N.C. — plus has network of distributors and representatives that stretches worldwide. Visit www.tektone.com or call 800.327.8466.
As part of TekTone’s culture and desire to give back, employees are participating in a quarterly appreciation project for individuals and organizations in the Franklin community. Employees started off the community giveback by delivering homemade baked goods to the staff at Angel Medical Center since they have been on the frontlines and supported the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Even during turbulent times, acts of kindness are a part of the culture at TekTone. We wanted to express how grateful we are for every single frontline worker caring for our community’s residents. Thank you for being such great people and for making sure that all of us are safe and healthy,” says Brad Hyder, Marketing Manager at TekTone.
Homemade baked goods made by TekTone employees were taken to Angel Medical Center last Tuesday. Brownies, cookies, and other treats were delivered to both day and night shift employees. Clint Kendal, Angel’s CEO/CNO stated, “In the true spirit of Thanksgiving, the team at TekTone took the time to honor our healthcare workers at Angel Medical Center, letting them know how much of a difference they make to our patients and community. TekTone’s acknowledgment and support during a difficult time for the healthcare industry goes far deeper than the treats they shared. We’re truly grateful for their support.”
About Angel Medical Center
Angel Medical Center is a full-service, critical access hospital serving Macon and the surrounding counties. Located in Franklin, N.C. Angel Medical Center offers inpatient services that include an intensive care unit and a medical and surgical unit. Outpatient services include a wound clinic, a full laboratory, digital mammography, CT, MRI, nuclear medicine, rehab therapy, as well as surgical and endoscopy services. The hospital also operates Mission My Care Now – Angel and CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care.
About TekTone
Founded in 1973, TekTone® designs and manufactures nurse call, apartment entry, wireless emergency call, area of rescue assistance systems, and alert integration systems. TekTone healthcare communications systems are found in hospitals, retirement communities, skilled nursing, and assisted/independent living facilities around the globe. TekTone is headquartered in Franklin, N.C. — plus has network of distributors and representatives that stretches worldwide. Visit www.tektone.com or call 800.327.8466.
Contact
TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.Contact
Brad Hyder
800-327-8466
www.tektone.com
Brad Hyder
800-327-8466
www.tektone.com
Categories