Dr. Ira Gordon Early, Jr., MD, Continues to Participate in the Cigna Network
Ira Gordon Early, Jr., MD, MPH has been a part of the Cigna Insurance Network since 2017, and continues to support Cigna customers.
Spartanburg, SC, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Wellness Family Medicine is excited to continue to accept patients who are a part of the Cigna Network. Since May 24, 2017, Dr. Ira Gordon Early, Jr. has been approved as a provider with Cigna Insurance. Dr. Early has elected to stay with Cigna while most providers in the Spartanburg, South Carolina area are no longer offering services to Cigna customers. He is looking forward to continuing to work with existing Cigna card holders and welcomes new Cigna patients to help them live a healthy life.
"Cigna is more than a health insurance company. We're a global health service company. Cigna provides access to a global network of local physicians and hospitals—as well as 24/7/365 live customer service." (https://www.cigna.com/about-us/company-profile/)
Dr. Early has practiced medicine since 1988 and brought his medical expertise to Spartanburg in 1996. He trained in Occupational and Environmental Medicine at Duke University and Family Practice at the University of Colorado where he was a Chief Resident in each program. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Emory University, Medical Doctorate from the University of North Carolina, and a Master of Public Health degree from the University of North Carolina.
