Solo Female Travel in a Post-Pandemic World

The Solo Female Travel Trends Survey 2021 launches today to continue to give women who travel on their own a voice in the travel industry and understand the impact the pandemic had on travel behaviors and needs. Participants will be entered into a giveaway to win a luxury trip to the Amalfi Coast with Solo Female Travelers Tours. Findings from the survey will be made available to the general public and will be the basis for an academic research paper.