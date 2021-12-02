Execulink Telecom Kicks Off Fourth Annual Gifts of Christmas Donation Program
Execulink Telecom, the telecommunications provider headquartered in Woodstock, is excited to be continuing its Gifts of Christmas program again this year. The program has running since 2018 and aims to give back to local charities and generate positive engagement for recipients.
Woodstock, Canada, December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Execulink Telecom, the telecommunications provider headquartered in Woodstock, is excited to be continuing their Gifts of Christmas program again this year.
Ian Stevens, President and CEO of Execulink Telecom, shares, “We are thrilled to help the amazing non-profit organizations, groups, and charities within the communities we serve. We are proud to support their causes and hope the Gifts of Christmas program helps them to achieve their goals in the coming year.”
The Gifts of Christmas donation program began in 2018 with the aim of giving back to local charities and generating positive engagement for recipients. After this year’s donation program, Execulink will have donated to a total of 46 different local organizations, charities, and non-profits as part of their Gifts of Christmas donation program. This program has spread so much joy amongst the recipients and their networks’ of influence that Execulink aims to continue this tradition for years to come.
“It’s a great way for us to engage with our communities and live our Vision, Mission, and Values by giving back to charities and organizations that focus on STEM, Youth, and Active Living,” says Eric Davies, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Execulink Telecom. “We are very thankful for everything these organizations do to contribute to the wellbeing of our local areas, especially during the holiday season!”
Starting December 1, 2021, the recipients will be announced in the weeks leading up to Christmas. You can visit the official Gifts of Christmas webpage or follow along on any of Execulink’s social media pages including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, or search the hashtag #ExeculinkGiftsofChristmas on social media.
About Execulink Telecom
In operation since 1904, Execulink Telecom has evolved from a small independent local telephone company into one of the leading telecommunications providers in Ontario. Through innovation and forward-thinking, the telecom provider has cultivated what began as local telephony offerings to provide a full-scale suite of telecommunications services including data, internet, television, mobility, and advanced voice features. These services are now available to all levels of industry, encompassing 50,000 business, enterprise, government, and residential customers.
Ian Stevens, President and CEO of Execulink Telecom, shares, “We are thrilled to help the amazing non-profit organizations, groups, and charities within the communities we serve. We are proud to support their causes and hope the Gifts of Christmas program helps them to achieve their goals in the coming year.”
The Gifts of Christmas donation program began in 2018 with the aim of giving back to local charities and generating positive engagement for recipients. After this year’s donation program, Execulink will have donated to a total of 46 different local organizations, charities, and non-profits as part of their Gifts of Christmas donation program. This program has spread so much joy amongst the recipients and their networks’ of influence that Execulink aims to continue this tradition for years to come.
“It’s a great way for us to engage with our communities and live our Vision, Mission, and Values by giving back to charities and organizations that focus on STEM, Youth, and Active Living,” says Eric Davies, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Execulink Telecom. “We are very thankful for everything these organizations do to contribute to the wellbeing of our local areas, especially during the holiday season!”
Starting December 1, 2021, the recipients will be announced in the weeks leading up to Christmas. You can visit the official Gifts of Christmas webpage or follow along on any of Execulink’s social media pages including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, or search the hashtag #ExeculinkGiftsofChristmas on social media.
About Execulink Telecom
In operation since 1904, Execulink Telecom has evolved from a small independent local telephone company into one of the leading telecommunications providers in Ontario. Through innovation and forward-thinking, the telecom provider has cultivated what began as local telephony offerings to provide a full-scale suite of telecommunications services including data, internet, television, mobility, and advanced voice features. These services are now available to all levels of industry, encompassing 50,000 business, enterprise, government, and residential customers.
Contact
Execulink TelecomContact
Nicole Paterson
519.456.7200 ext. 7918
www.execulink.ca
Nicole Paterson
519.456.7200 ext. 7918
www.execulink.ca
Categories