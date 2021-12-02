Nicky Dare, Founder of iDARE®, Inc., Joins the Global #GivingTuesday Movement; Pledges to #GivingToSaveLives and #iDARE1MSmiles Global Awareness
iDARE®, Inc. 501(c)(3) nonprofit with its grassroots mission to save lives, joins the Global #GivingTuesday Movement; Pledges to #GivingToSaveLives and #iDARE1MSmiles Global Awareness to Stay Prepared. #GivingTuesdayEveryTuesday
Los Angeles, CA, December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- iDARE®, Inc. has proclaimed November 30, 2021 #GivingTuesday – iDARE is celebrating 10 years of Giving Tuesday Day of Giving. iDARE® is also advocating #GivingTuesdayEveryTuesday. #GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of a unique blend of partners - charities, families, businesses, and individuals - to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, this year to kick off the holiday giving season and to inspire people to take collaborative action to improve their local communities and to give back in better, smarter ways to the charities and causes they support.
Millions of people in over 98 countries have participated in the movement.
iDARE® has partnered with annual #GivingTuesday for the past 10 years, and this year iDARE® would like to continue their grassroots efforts in educating the global awareness of Disaster Preparedness by #GivingToSaveLives and #iDARE1MSmiles.
“How much is your life worth?... Disaster Preparedness is a survival and life savings plan. People need to educate and continue this awareness to as many people can. This challenge is one of the most effective ways to accomplish such goal.
“Disaster does not recognize who or what you are. Disaster does not recognize your title, your financial status, social status, age, gender, ethnicity… We are all in this together.” -Nicky Dare, Founder of iDARE® Inc.
The iDARE® mission is to save lives. Through their grassroots mission they continue to mobilize resources and educate families, communities and you to stay prepared for both natural and manmande disasters. Please help them also to reach 1 Million lives to stay prepared through their cause #iDARE1MSmiles by shopping online via Smile Amazon for all of your emergency and disaster items. Learn more by visiting their websitem iDAREcares.org, or smile.amazon.com/ch/30-0781668
Those who are interested in joining iDARE® Inc.’s #GivingTuesday initiative can visit the iDARE® website and send a message “GivingTuesday.” Please use hashtags #iDAREcares and #iDARE1MSmiles when posting on social media.
About iDARE® Inc.
iDARE®, Inc., a registered non-profit 501(c)(3), is organized and operated exclusively for charitable and education purposes. It is funded completely by public and private grants and donations. Our team is comprised of results-oriented philanthropists, community leaders, and passionate social entrepreneurs seeking scalable solutions to major social challenges.
Our mission is to live a sustainable life that embraces safety and disaster preparedness planning with adaptability, resilience, empowerment through emergency management education.
iDARE is an acronym for integrity Diversity Adaptation Resilience Empowerment.
About #GivingTuesday
#GivingTuesday is a global giving movement that has been built by individuals, families, organizations, businesses and communities in all 50 states and in countries around the world. This year, #GivingTuesday falls on November 30. #GivingTuesday harnesses the collective power of a unique blend of partners to transform how people think about, talk about, and participate in the giving season. It inspires people to take collective action to improve their communities, give back in better, smarter ways to the charities and causes they believe in, and help create a better world. #GivingTuesday demonstrates how every act of generosity counts, and that they mean even more when we give together.
To learn more about #GivingToSaveLives #iDARE1MSmiles participants and activities or to join the celebration of giving, please visit:
Website: www.iDAREcares.org
LinkedIn: www.Linkedin.com/company/iDAREInc
Twitter: twitter.com/iDAREcares
Instagram: Instagram.com/iDAREcares
YouTube: YouTube.com/c/iDAREinc
Contact
Susan Barnes
818-714-1235
https://idarecares.org
