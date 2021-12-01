Florida Association of ACOs Welcomes Real Time Medical Systems as Its Newest Strategic Partner
Company’s KLAS Rated Interventional Analytics solution provides FLAACOs members post-acute care data transparency, enabling ACOs to improve health outcomes, mitigate risk, and reduce costs.
Saint Johns, FL, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the industry-leading and KLAS Rated interventional analytics solution, joins the Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs) as its newest Strategic Partner. With the Real Time cloud-based solution, FLAACOs members can access fully transparent post-acute care (PAC) patient data among its PAC network providers, giving ACOs greater control of clinical and quality outcomes, network performance metrics, total healthcare costs, and shared savings potential. This level of interoperability enables ACOs to monitor patient acuity in real-time, reducing readmission rates by 52% (average) and successfully managing length of stay.
“We are excited to share our solution with Florida’s ACOs and value-based care leaders as they work to improve quality care for the state’s growing senior population,” said Phyllis Wojtusik, RN, Real Time’s Executive Vice President of Health System Solutions. “Real Time’s Interventional Analytics platform provides ACOs access to live post-acute data, enabling them to strengthen care coordination efforts across their entire PAC network and improve patient outcomes – namely rehospitalization rates and average length of stay.”
Real Time’s Interventional Analytics platform is compatible with all major electronic health records (EHRs) used by post-acute facilities. Generating a live sync with key data points within those EHRs, the platform captures, analyzes, and collates live EHR documentation to identify subtle changes in patient conditions and deliver suggested interventions to ACOs and their PAC partners before an adverse situation occurs. With access to on-demand post-acute data, ACOs can also risk-stratify patients for prioritization and standardize clinical pathways across their entire PAC network, influencing care at both the patient and facility level.
Wojtusik explains that oftentimes, ACOs lose sight of patients transitioning from acute to post-acute care, and that’s when rehospitalization risk is highest. “Our solution reduces those risks, giving ACOs a live clinical line of sight into the post-acute care network. This way, they can monitor how their patients are progressing in real-time, identify which ones are at risk, and ensure PAC facilities adjust care based on changing patient acuity.”
To learn more on how Real Time can help FLAACOs members improve their post-acute network performance, visit www.realtimemed.com.
About Real Time Medical Systems
Real Time Medical Systems is the industry-leading, KLAS Rated Interventional Analytics solution that turns post-acute EHR data into actionable insights. Serving healthcare organizations nationwide, Real Time improves clinical and financial outcomes by reducing hospital admissions, accurately managing reimbursements, detecting early signs of infectious disease, automating antibiotic surveillance, and advancing care coordination through post-acute data transparency.
About Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), A ValueH Organization
ValueH is the leading member organization in the U.S. with a dedicated focus on driving positive and sustainable change in how value-based care is delivered and reimbursed. Founded in 2012, ValueH’s FLAACOs is a professional organization for accountable care organizations and healthcare leaders throughout Florida and beyond. The association brings organizations together and drives providers to work together to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall. To learn more, please visit our websites at www.flaacos.com and www.valueH.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
