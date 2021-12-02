Doug Fletcher Elected to the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel
Dallas, TX, December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Fletcher Farley founding partner Doug Fletcher has been appointed to the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel (FDCC). The FDCC is composed of recognized leaders in the legal community who have achieved professional distinction and is dedicated to promoting knowledge, fellowship, and professionalism of its members as they pursue the course of a balanced justice system and represent those in need of a defense in civil lawsuits.
FDCC membership is limited and selective. Election is by the Board of Directors upon recommendation of an independent admissions committee charged with the responsibility of making a careful investigation into the qualifications of each nominee. This investigation insures that those selected have distinguished themselves professionally. Current membership is slightly over 1400 and includes members from each of the United States plus Australia, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and other areas.
Doug has become known to corporate clients and opposing counsel as a formidable presence in the high-stakes, high-level Texas litigation arena. He has successfully litigated more than 150 trials to verdict in matters ranging from complex personal injury, transportation, product liability, premises liability, Dram Shop liability and numerous other matters involving serious exposure to the firm's corporate clients.
About Fletcher, Farley, Shipman & Salinas LLP
Fletcher, Farley, Shipman & Salinas LLP is a dedicated business defense firm with offices in Dallas and Austin. The firm's attorneys leverage their extensive experience and skills as trial and appellate attorneys to achieve resolution both inside and outside of the courthouse, including the defense of litigation arising from torts, business and commercial disputes, construction, insurance, and employment relationships. The firm’s unique Rapid Response Team™ provides a legal forensic service that can be deployed nationwide around the clock, within moments, to assist clients in responding to catastrophic losses.
Contact
Dwanna Gassaway
214-987-9600
https://www.fletcherfarley.com
