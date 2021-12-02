InCorp Global Establishes Presence in Australia via Investment in CharterNet
Singapore, December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- InCorp Global, Asia’s leading corporate services provider, is pleased to announce a platform investment in CharterNet.
Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, CharterNet offers services that cover the accounting & tax advisory, outsourced finance function and government incentives requirements of early stage and established businesses across Australia. The partnership between InCorp and CharterNet establishes InCorp as one of the leading providers of scale in the Australian market.
“Australia is a key market for us and the transaction marks a key milestone in our growth strategy. I am excited to partner with Saeed, Sameer and Shabir and believe that our combined teams and collective expertise will benefit our clients as they look to expand across Asia Pacific.” -Atin Bhutani, Group CEO, InCorp Global
“We are pleased to continue building InCorp’s track record of successful transactions and are confident that CharterNet, with its award-winning service capabilities and talented employee base, will be an excellent platform to expand in the attractive Australian corporate services market. We look forward to partnering with the CharterNet team to drive continued organic and inorganic growth through providing great service to our customers.” -Andrew Tay, Principal, TA Associates
“We would like to thank our valued clients and loyal team for the continued trust in CharterNet over the last decade and growing with us. Through this timely partnership, we are very much looking forward to leveraging InCorp's support, global services, and network, as we embark on this next stage of growth.” -Saeed Mirzakhani, CEO, CharterNet
“Being in this partnership with InCorp upholds CharterNet’s values of delivering optimal client care and technical excellence to our clients. In staying committed to our vision to being the most people centric advisory firm in Australia, we are also eager and committed to collaborating with InCorp in defining new growth opportunities for our team who have been instrumental in CharterNet’s success to date.” -Sameer Kassam, CEO, CharterNet
“In this exciting phase for CharterNet, we are delighted to work closely with Atin and the rest of the team at InCorp and be uniquely positioned to expand our geographical footprint across the Australasia region through future potential acquisitions.” -Shabir Kassam, Chairman, CharterNet
Foulger Underwood, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Baker & McKenzie played significant roles as advisors to InCorp, enabling a smooth and timely acquisition process.
About InCorp Global
Headquartered in Singapore, InCorp Global is a leading provider of corporate services with an established regional presence across 7 Asian countries including Indonesia, India, Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam. InCorp specialises in a broad range of corporate services in the region including Entity Formation, Secretarial and Compliance, Share Registry, Accounting, Tax Advisory, Immigration, Business Advisory, Risk Assurance and Corporate Recovery. The group services more than 12,000 corporate clients across various industries, including asset and fund managers as well as family offices. In May 2021, InCorp secured a strategic growth investment from TA Associates.
About CharterNet
Founded in 2011, CharterNet is a boutique professional services provider headquartered in Sydney, Australia, offering services that cover the advisory and compliance needs of early stage and established businesses. It offers accounting and tax advisory services, outsourced finance functions and government incentives services, in particular the Research & Development (“R&D”) Tax Incentive. CharterNet has approximately 600+ client groups, serviced by over 50 employees.
