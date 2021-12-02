Feed a Billion and Fulton County Partners Provide Meals for 1,000 Families During Holidays

Leading up to Thanksgiving 2021 Feed A Billion, Fulton County, Fulton County Schools, Atlanta Public Schools, MaYapinion LLC Consulting, Southwest Food Service Excellence, LLC and countless individuals came together to package and distribute more than 1,000 meal bags to families in need. The event, led by Feed A Billion, was an opportunity to assist Fulton County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools in keeping their students healthy and nourished during the holiday week.