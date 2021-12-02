Feed a Billion and Fulton County Partners Provide Meals for 1,000 Families During Holidays
Leading up to Thanksgiving 2021 Feed A Billion, Fulton County, Fulton County Schools, Atlanta Public Schools, MaYapinion LLC Consulting, Southwest Food Service Excellence, LLC and countless individuals came together to package and distribute more than 1,000 meal bags to families in need. The event, led by Feed A Billion, was an opportunity to assist Fulton County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools in keeping their students healthy and nourished during the holiday week.
Atlanta, GA, December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Feeding With Purpose
Leading up to Thanksgiving 2021 Feed A Billion, Fulton County, Fulton County Schools, Atlanta Public Schools, MaYapinion LLC Consulting, Southwest Food Service Excellence, LLC and countless individuals came together to package and distribute more than 1,000 meal bags to families in need. The event, led by Feed A Billion, was an opportunity to assist Fulton County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools in keeping their students healthy and nourished during the holiday week.
“By creating a partnership between nonprofit, government and private sectors we were able to help 1,000 families have a Thanksgiving meal together, as a family. This demonstrates that together we can solve big problems in our communities,” said Feed A Billion’s Founder Dr. Ambuj (AJ) Jain.
Food insecurity has been a growing problem for years, with more than one in five people not knowing where all their meals will come from this week, and that includes children. During the Thanksgiving week many children were out of school, placing the burden of extra meals on parents and guardians. By providing nutritious meals that could feed an entire family, Feed A Billion and partners helped relieve that burden for the holiday week.
While helping to hand out turkeys and produce bags, Feed A Billion’s Executive Director Dr. Nicole Roberts commented, “A nutritious meal can make all the difference in a child’s ability to grow, learn and feel safe and secure. With our partners in Georgia we were able to ensure families could focus on making memories and not worry about missing meals while away from school.”
After the success of providing meals in tandem with so many community partners in multiple locations, Feed A Billion is committed to continue the work started by this effort to ensure children in need get the nutrition they need to live up to their full potential.
About Feed A Billion:
With a commitment to prevent exploitation by providing nutritious meals to girls in need, Feed A Billion works with partners all over the globe to remove obstacles and deliver nutritious meals to those who need it most. Whether it’s through local community events or daily meal supplements, Feed A Billion leverages its resources to feed girls in need.
Feed A Billion is a 501c3 nonprofit leading the way for preventing exploitation by providing meals to girls. By saving a girl’s life she can remain with her family, go to school and grow to become the woman she was meant to be. By meeting a basic human developmental need, Feed A Billion helps keep girls safe and build the next generation of leaders.
Connect with Feed A Billion at www.feedabillion.org, on Twitter @feedingabillion, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/feedabillion, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/feedabillion/ and on LinkedIn atwww.linkedin.com/company/feed-a-billion.
Leading up to Thanksgiving 2021 Feed A Billion, Fulton County, Fulton County Schools, Atlanta Public Schools, MaYapinion LLC Consulting, Southwest Food Service Excellence, LLC and countless individuals came together to package and distribute more than 1,000 meal bags to families in need. The event, led by Feed A Billion, was an opportunity to assist Fulton County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools in keeping their students healthy and nourished during the holiday week.
“By creating a partnership between nonprofit, government and private sectors we were able to help 1,000 families have a Thanksgiving meal together, as a family. This demonstrates that together we can solve big problems in our communities,” said Feed A Billion’s Founder Dr. Ambuj (AJ) Jain.
Food insecurity has been a growing problem for years, with more than one in five people not knowing where all their meals will come from this week, and that includes children. During the Thanksgiving week many children were out of school, placing the burden of extra meals on parents and guardians. By providing nutritious meals that could feed an entire family, Feed A Billion and partners helped relieve that burden for the holiday week.
While helping to hand out turkeys and produce bags, Feed A Billion’s Executive Director Dr. Nicole Roberts commented, “A nutritious meal can make all the difference in a child’s ability to grow, learn and feel safe and secure. With our partners in Georgia we were able to ensure families could focus on making memories and not worry about missing meals while away from school.”
After the success of providing meals in tandem with so many community partners in multiple locations, Feed A Billion is committed to continue the work started by this effort to ensure children in need get the nutrition they need to live up to their full potential.
About Feed A Billion:
With a commitment to prevent exploitation by providing nutritious meals to girls in need, Feed A Billion works with partners all over the globe to remove obstacles and deliver nutritious meals to those who need it most. Whether it’s through local community events or daily meal supplements, Feed A Billion leverages its resources to feed girls in need.
Feed A Billion is a 501c3 nonprofit leading the way for preventing exploitation by providing meals to girls. By saving a girl’s life she can remain with her family, go to school and grow to become the woman she was meant to be. By meeting a basic human developmental need, Feed A Billion helps keep girls safe and build the next generation of leaders.
Connect with Feed A Billion at www.feedabillion.org, on Twitter @feedingabillion, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/feedabillion, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/feedabillion/ and on LinkedIn atwww.linkedin.com/company/feed-a-billion.
Contact
Feed A BillionContact
Dr. Nicole Roberts
773-910-1098
feedabillion.org
Dr. Nicole Roberts
773-910-1098
feedabillion.org
Categories