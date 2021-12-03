Revive Concierge Welcomes Construction Expert Allan Cabrera as Homeowner Representative
Cabrera will act as a liaison between homeowners and Revive’s trusted team of contractors.
Irvine, CA, December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Revive Concierge, a creative leader in real estate home flipping, is excited to announce a new addition to its fast-growing team based in Irvine, CA. Allan Cabrera brings with him an extensive background in construction and business management and previously worked as a Site Superintendent for Habitat for Humanity and as a Renovation Estimator at the Zillow Group, Inc.
Shortly after graduating with a B.S. in Business Administration from Cal State East Bay, Cabrera earned his contractor’s license, aiding him in the work he was doing with Habitat for Humanity of Orange County. Cabrera was excited to continue his pursuit of helping others by joining a team with similar values. “Revive has the best interest of families at heart. I feel lucky to be part of a company that places social responsibility as a priority and at its core helps out homeowners maximize the true value of their home,” said Cabrera.
The addition of Cabrera as a Homeowner Representative will assist with the rapid influx of homeowners looking to use the services of Revive.
Revive Concierge offers homeowners and agents a seamless and stress-free way to improve their home’s value by investing in home improvements and renovations with no upfront cost to the seller or agent. Their innovative approach helps homeowners attract more buyers and helps them sell faster, guaranteeing them a higher selling price.
About Revive: Agent Angel LLC, dba Revive is located in Irvine, California. By fronting the cost of pre-sale home improvements and offering guaranteed trade-in offers, Revive offers agents the opportunity to increase the value of their client's homes. To learn more about Revive, visit iloverevive.com.
Anna Choi
855-684-5364
www.iloverevive.com
7040 Scholarship Ave.
Irvine, CA 92612
