Six New Board Members Join The Alliance for Florida’s National Parks
Miami, FL, December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Alliance for Florida’s National Parks – the official philanthropic partner for Everglades, Biscayne, and Dry Tortugas National Parks, as well as Big Cypress National Preserve – welcomes six new members to its board of directors.
These new board members hail from a variety of diverse fields ranging from law to finance to filmmaking to conservation, but what unites them all is their drive to ensure that Florida remains natural, wild, and most importantly accessible. In their role with The Alliance, they will raise both funds and awareness for programs that help safeguard these public lands, connect our local communities to nature, and create stewards to preserve these spaces for future generations.
Alexandra Codina: Ms. Codina spent over four years at the Miami International Film Festival as Programmer and Outreach Manager and brought Cinema Tropical to Miami. Her film experience began in 2000, as an intern for Big Mouth Productions, after graduating from Bowdoin College. "Monica & David" marked Ms. Codina's directorial debut when it premiered in 2009, which was awarded the Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival. Ms. Codina was also named one of the "10 Filmmakers to Watch" by The Independent.
Arthur “AJ” Meyer: Mr. Meyer serves as VP of Project Development at ANF Group, Inc., which has been providing quality preconstruction, construction management, general contracting, design-build, and development services to South Florida for more than 40 years. AJ brings over 12 years of developing, creating, and supporting value-driven construction solutions for clients in diverse market sectors and is an active member of the Greater Miami Community serving on the Board of Directors for the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, FIU President’s Council, and the Boys Scouts of America South Florida Council. AJ resides in Miami with his wife and two children.
Carlos Jimenez: Mr. Jimenez is a litigation attorney whose practice is focused on personal injury, medical malpractice and insurance litigation matters. Son of the late-Judge Julio Jimenez, Carlos grew up around his father’s practice and always knew he wanted to be a lawyer. Ultimately, in June of 2015, he founded the law firm that would become Jimenez Hart Mazzitelli Mordes. Mr. Jimenez is a Miami native and proud alumnus of Christopher Columbus High School.
Jorge M. Guarch, Jr.: Mr. Guarch is one of the founding members of the law firm Aran Correa & Guarch P.A. He is a Miami native and while actively practicing law at the firm, his primary areas of practice were commercial litigation, maritime, real estate and construction law. Although he is no longer active in the day-to-day practice of law, he remains a member of the Firm. He is a Martindale-Hubbell AV rated attorney, the highest possible rating in both legal and ethical standards. He has numerous ongoing business interests which include ownership of the UPS Store at Ocean Reef Club, principal and founding member of Miami Sports Management, LLC, and founder and principal of JMG Holdings LLC.
Ron Magill: Having worked with wildlife for more than 40 years, Mr. Magill’s name in synonymous with conservation throughout South Florida and beyond. He has used his role as the Communications and Media Relations Director and Goodwill Ambassador of Zoo Miami to champion conservation across the globe and more locally has established the “Ron Magill Conservation Endowment” at the Zoo Miami Foundation. This endowment is the largest of its kind at the zoo and provides tens of thousands of dollars annually to wildlife conservation by providing annual scholarships as well as supporting field conservation projects designed to protect wildlife in the wild areas where it is naturally found.
Billy Krauss: Mr. Krauss is the Associate Regional Director for the J.P. Morgan Advisors Miami Office and has been in the financial industry for 16 years, which included eight years in New York City with Morgan Stanley as a Fixed Income Trader and also in their Private Wealth Management Division. Mr. Krauss is dedicated to several causes in the South Florida community including his commitments with organizations such as Legal Services of Greater Miami, Lotus House, and First Tee as well as being a Board Member of KIPP Miami. He is actively involved in fundraising for Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center through Castaways Against Cancer & the Dolphin Cancer Challenge. Born in Mexico City, Mr. Krauss spent his childhood growing up in Key Biscayne and went on to attend the University of Florida.
About The Alliance for Florida’s National Parks
Founded in 2002, The Alliance for Florida’s National Parks is the official philanthropic partner for Florida’s four national parks: Everglades, Biscayne and Dry Tortugas National Parks, as well as Big Cypress National Preserve. The organization strives to instill in all people an appreciation of Florida’s public lands and natural resources for what they are – the key to the sustainability and prosperity of the state. Through five focused pillars of support, The Alliance’s work enriches the park experience and creates deeper connections between diverse communities and the nature that abounds in their backyards. More information can be found at www.floridanationalparks.org.
These new board members hail from a variety of diverse fields ranging from law to finance to filmmaking to conservation, but what unites them all is their drive to ensure that Florida remains natural, wild, and most importantly accessible. In their role with The Alliance, they will raise both funds and awareness for programs that help safeguard these public lands, connect our local communities to nature, and create stewards to preserve these spaces for future generations.
Alexandra Codina: Ms. Codina spent over four years at the Miami International Film Festival as Programmer and Outreach Manager and brought Cinema Tropical to Miami. Her film experience began in 2000, as an intern for Big Mouth Productions, after graduating from Bowdoin College. "Monica & David" marked Ms. Codina's directorial debut when it premiered in 2009, which was awarded the Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival. Ms. Codina was also named one of the "10 Filmmakers to Watch" by The Independent.
Arthur “AJ” Meyer: Mr. Meyer serves as VP of Project Development at ANF Group, Inc., which has been providing quality preconstruction, construction management, general contracting, design-build, and development services to South Florida for more than 40 years. AJ brings over 12 years of developing, creating, and supporting value-driven construction solutions for clients in diverse market sectors and is an active member of the Greater Miami Community serving on the Board of Directors for the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, FIU President’s Council, and the Boys Scouts of America South Florida Council. AJ resides in Miami with his wife and two children.
Carlos Jimenez: Mr. Jimenez is a litigation attorney whose practice is focused on personal injury, medical malpractice and insurance litigation matters. Son of the late-Judge Julio Jimenez, Carlos grew up around his father’s practice and always knew he wanted to be a lawyer. Ultimately, in June of 2015, he founded the law firm that would become Jimenez Hart Mazzitelli Mordes. Mr. Jimenez is a Miami native and proud alumnus of Christopher Columbus High School.
Jorge M. Guarch, Jr.: Mr. Guarch is one of the founding members of the law firm Aran Correa & Guarch P.A. He is a Miami native and while actively practicing law at the firm, his primary areas of practice were commercial litigation, maritime, real estate and construction law. Although he is no longer active in the day-to-day practice of law, he remains a member of the Firm. He is a Martindale-Hubbell AV rated attorney, the highest possible rating in both legal and ethical standards. He has numerous ongoing business interests which include ownership of the UPS Store at Ocean Reef Club, principal and founding member of Miami Sports Management, LLC, and founder and principal of JMG Holdings LLC.
Ron Magill: Having worked with wildlife for more than 40 years, Mr. Magill’s name in synonymous with conservation throughout South Florida and beyond. He has used his role as the Communications and Media Relations Director and Goodwill Ambassador of Zoo Miami to champion conservation across the globe and more locally has established the “Ron Magill Conservation Endowment” at the Zoo Miami Foundation. This endowment is the largest of its kind at the zoo and provides tens of thousands of dollars annually to wildlife conservation by providing annual scholarships as well as supporting field conservation projects designed to protect wildlife in the wild areas where it is naturally found.
Billy Krauss: Mr. Krauss is the Associate Regional Director for the J.P. Morgan Advisors Miami Office and has been in the financial industry for 16 years, which included eight years in New York City with Morgan Stanley as a Fixed Income Trader and also in their Private Wealth Management Division. Mr. Krauss is dedicated to several causes in the South Florida community including his commitments with organizations such as Legal Services of Greater Miami, Lotus House, and First Tee as well as being a Board Member of KIPP Miami. He is actively involved in fundraising for Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center through Castaways Against Cancer & the Dolphin Cancer Challenge. Born in Mexico City, Mr. Krauss spent his childhood growing up in Key Biscayne and went on to attend the University of Florida.
About The Alliance for Florida’s National Parks
Founded in 2002, The Alliance for Florida’s National Parks is the official philanthropic partner for Florida’s four national parks: Everglades, Biscayne and Dry Tortugas National Parks, as well as Big Cypress National Preserve. The organization strives to instill in all people an appreciation of Florida’s public lands and natural resources for what they are – the key to the sustainability and prosperity of the state. Through five focused pillars of support, The Alliance’s work enriches the park experience and creates deeper connections between diverse communities and the nature that abounds in their backyards. More information can be found at www.floridanationalparks.org.
Contact
The Alliance for Florida's National ParksContact
Katie Murphy
305-665-4769
floridanationalparks.org
Katie Murphy
305-665-4769
floridanationalparks.org
Categories