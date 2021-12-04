ARGI Adds Service Offering for Registered Investment Advisors
Matt McGrew, J.D., has joined ARGI, a regional financial advisory firm, as the Director of Advisory Platforms, leading the new turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), ARGI Max.
Louisville, KY, December 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ARGI, a Louisville-based personal and business financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Matt McGrew, J.D., has joined the firm as the Director of Advisory Platforms, leading the new turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), ARGI Max.
“With the heart of service at the forefront of our mission, ARGI is always looking for new ways to better serve our clients,” explained Joe Reeves, CFP®, and CEO of ARGI. “As we continue to strengthen our relationships with fellow financial advisors and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firms, we recognized the need of a TAMP program. But in true ARGI fashion, we wanted to make this program our own, with what we believe to be a different approach than a typical TAMP.”
ARGI Max focuses on delivering solutions that support the advisor, so the advisor can focus on supporting their client. Custom and flexible investment solutions, innovative technology, and comprehensive back-office support are some of the key features that can empower RIAs to grow and improve their client experiences.
“The wealth management platform space is growing tremendously,” explained Mike Waldridge, ChFC®, and Vice President of Investments for ARGI. “We recognized the importance of adding proven talent and experience to develop our advisor solutions. As Director of Advisory Platforms, Matt will lead the ARGI Max team to develop and deliver customized investment solutions to RIAs seeking to upgrade their client offerings, allowing them to focus on growing their businesses.”
McGrew earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky, and a Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University. For the past 15 years, Matt has been the Chief Operations Officer for USA Financial, a financial industry conglomerate consisting of an SEC registered broker-dealer, three SEC-registered investment advisers, an insurance wholesaler, and a marketing organization. During his tenure at USA Financial, Matt was the architect behind the firm’s innovative TAMP, as well as the leader of the firm’s largest team of employees.
“When looking for my next career opportunity, I wanted to join somewhere I could grow, make a difference, and innovate with like-minded colleagues,” said McGrew. “I was drawn to ARGI’s employees, the supportive environment, as well as the company’s vision for long-term growth, innovation, and service.”
“We’re excited to have Matt join the ARGI team,” explained Reeves. “His experience and knowledge in this area of wealth management will help broaden our impact on the investment advisory industry, and we look forward to growing our presence in this space.”
About ARGI
ARGI is a regional full service financial advisory firm, headquartered in Louisville, KY. With the mission of improving lives with every relationship, ARGI’s team of dedicated consultants provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management through ARGI Investment Services, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor; tax planning through ARGI CPAs and Tax Advisors, PLLC and SCA CPAs and Advisors, PLLC; insurance solutions through Advisor Insurance Solutions, LLC; business services through ARGI Business Services, LLC, all of which are divisions of ARGI Financial Group LLC. Trust services provided by ARGI Trust, a division of Advocacy Trust LLC.
Emily Trujillo
502-753-0609
www.argi.net
