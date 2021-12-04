Katie’s Pizza Reveals Their 2021 Fall Menu, Introducing Handmade Stuffed Pasta Dishes
St. Louis, MO, December 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is officially revealing their 2021 fall menu and cocktail menu at both Rock Hill and Town & Country locations. Customers can find new items, including handmade stuffed pasta dishes. The restaurant launched its stuffed pasta menu with handmade fiama agnolotti, handmade taleggio cappelletti, and handmade squash cannelloni.
“We are incredibly excited to announce our new handmade stuffed pasta program!” said owner Katie Collier. “Thanks to the expansion of our frozen pizza headquarters, we now have room to build our stuffed pasta. There are three kinds to start, and we will change them out and add more over time!”
In addition to new pasta, pizza, and appetizers, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria introduced an entree course with halibut en brodo, chicken milanese, and truffle coulotte steak. A new cocktail menu is also available with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Highlights include a spiced sazerac and Italian margarita.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
