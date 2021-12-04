Mola Foods Launches Meal Plan to Support Weight Loss
Nashua, NH, December 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Based in Nashua, Mola Foods has launched a Meal Plan to help support individuals achieve their weight loss goals. Developed by Mola Foods Founder LaFortune Jeannette Djabea, the support system includes a tailored meal plan and weekly 30-minute sessions with health coach, Chef Tiffany Lewis.
“This is a unique opportunity to bring African flavors into people’s lives in a way that is customized to their goals and dietary restrictions,” said Djabea. “This is a support system to help people on their weight loss journey.”
Examples of meals in the program include Poulet Yassa, which is chicken marinated, then cooked in a Senegalese spice blend, along with onions, cilantro, and olives. The program includes 14 meals weekly.
Weekly coaching sessions, according to Lewis, will help her understand the dynamics within people that influence their health.
“I will learn about people’s overall digestive systems so I can better support them and select the best food for their digestion,” said Lewis.
According to Djabea, who grew up in Cameroon, the meal plan reflects three aspects of Mola Foods’s overall mission. The first component of their mission is to deliver the healthiest product in the market, while the second is to help people enjoy other foods without needing a plethora of ingredients.
“The third part of my mission is to combat the stigma on African food and culture,” said Djabea. “If I can open people’s minds to African taste through my meal plans and products, I believe I can encourage people to reconsider African culture.”
Founded in 2016, Mola Foods features seasoning blends, snacks, marinades, barbecue sauce, hot sauce, chili relishes, and other items that incorporate tastes and flavors from across the world.
In addition to products available both online and in numerous retail outlets throughout southern New Hampshire, Mola Foods offers Grab N Go Foods. A fusion of African and European cuisine, Grab N Go Foods features freshly prepared, warm and frozen meals that may be picked up from Mola Foods’s storefront at 9 Simon St., Nashua. Local delivery is available everyday through DoorDash, while orders may be shipped anywhere throughout New England.
To learn more about Mola Foods, or its new Meal Plan program, visit molafoods.com.
