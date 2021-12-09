VPN FORCE Suggests: IT Leaders Should Upgrade Cybersecurity Practices as the Hybrid Work Model to Stay In 2022
Belize, Belize, December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The past two years witnessed a significant development of the digital transformation that impacts both individuals and organizations. Accompanying increases in mobile and Internet penetration rates, the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing practices have tremendously accelerated the pace.
The acceleration triggered a chain reaction in the online application usage behavior, which results in continuously surging demand for VPNs (Virtual Private Networks). Google Trends shows the volume of the search term “VPN deals” in the US has reached an all-time high in the period from Black Friday to Cyber Monday in 2021.
Growing online activities, including online crimes
Spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and control measures, people are spending more time conducting various activities online, from how people connect, communicate, and collaborate to the methods and platforms of entertaining, learning, banking, and investing.
Although technology and online services are helping people streamline processes and improve efficiency, the risk of exposure to online crimes is also escalating. The growing volume of online activities has given rise to more fraudulent activities as scammers are more likely to take advantage of victims during uncertain times.
The lasting but fragile hybrid workplace
Companies also opted to step up the digital transformation and innovation. Many have adopted the hybrid work model, which is a location-flexible arrangement, allowing employees to combine onsite and offsite work as they are able to get work done.
Experts shared their opinion that the hybrid model is here to stay in 2022, but it is going to be sector-specific, as the companies have seen higher productivity, savings on rentals, transportation, according to the Economic Times.
However, the hybrid workplace laid down challenges for CISOs, IT departments, and hybrid workers, as hacking and phishing scams targeting organizations and companies have also skyrocketed amid the pandemic. The complexity of the network environment and connected devices are making the whole online system and every insider more prone to phishing scams, cyberattacks, and hacking.
A cybersecurity expert at VPN FORCE shared his opinions on securing remote access for organizations. “The hybrid workplace, together with the burgeoning gig economy, has fundamentally influenced the social attitude at the forms of work. We all need to learn and consistently adapt to the latest cybersecurity information and practices to avoid the emerging cybercrimes in a post-coronavirus world,” comments John Sharon, a cybersecurity expert at VPN FORCE.
“Companies should implement effective cybersecurity methods and training for every employee in the organization, combining Zero-Trust architecture, cloud firewall, and VPN to improve cyber resilience of the company.”
For further information, please visit https://www.freevpnforce.com/ and Download VPN FORCE app.
About VPN FORCE
VPN FORCE is a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service provider based in Belize. The app provides privacy, anonymity, and security for users by establishing a protected network connection when using public networks. It also enables the users to enjoy their favorite online content with unlimited data and bandwidth. With 3000+ servers in 30+ locations around the world, the company aims to create a secure Internet ecosystem and guard the global Internet users. VPN FORCE offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for a risk-free trial of its features.
For more information about VPN FORCE, visit the website: https://www.vpnforce.app/.
