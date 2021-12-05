Farr Law Firm Welcomes New Associate Attorney Winston S. Hudson
Hudson has joined Farr Law Firm as an associate attorney becoming a member of the firm’s litigation team.
Punta Gorda, FL, December 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Farr Law Firm is pleased to announce the addition of Winston S. Hudson as an associate attorney in the Punta Gorda office. Hudson is the newest member of the firm's experienced litigation team.
“Winston is an accomplished law student and natural advocate who will be an excellent addition to our litigation department. We are fortunate to have him as the newest member of our outstanding team of attorneys,” said president, David Holmes.
Hudson earned his Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from University of Mississippi and his Bachelor of Science in Finance from University of Alabama. Prior to joining the firm, Hudson worked as a summer associate at Stevens & Ward, P.A. in Jackson, Mississippi.
Hudson grew up in Mississippi and was inspired to become and attorney so he could assist people while having the opportunity to work on challenging problems. “I chose Farr Law Firm because I believe it’s a firm that can provide attorneys a lot of opportunity to work on complex, important matters early in their careers,” said Hudson.
About Farr Law Firm
For almost 100 years the Farr Law Firm has served Southwest Florida and is the oldest and largest law firm in Charlotte County. The firm tackles complex legal problems while staying rooted in the same small town principles you value. The multi-practice law firm addresses the needs and challenges that individuals and businesses confront including civil, commercial and complex litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, trusts and estates, corporate and business law, real estate and title insurance, elder law, guardianship and asset protection. For more information, please visit www.farr.com.
“Winston is an accomplished law student and natural advocate who will be an excellent addition to our litigation department. We are fortunate to have him as the newest member of our outstanding team of attorneys,” said president, David Holmes.
Hudson earned his Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from University of Mississippi and his Bachelor of Science in Finance from University of Alabama. Prior to joining the firm, Hudson worked as a summer associate at Stevens & Ward, P.A. in Jackson, Mississippi.
Hudson grew up in Mississippi and was inspired to become and attorney so he could assist people while having the opportunity to work on challenging problems. “I chose Farr Law Firm because I believe it’s a firm that can provide attorneys a lot of opportunity to work on complex, important matters early in their careers,” said Hudson.
About Farr Law Firm
For almost 100 years the Farr Law Firm has served Southwest Florida and is the oldest and largest law firm in Charlotte County. The firm tackles complex legal problems while staying rooted in the same small town principles you value. The multi-practice law firm addresses the needs and challenges that individuals and businesses confront including civil, commercial and complex litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, trusts and estates, corporate and business law, real estate and title insurance, elder law, guardianship and asset protection. For more information, please visit www.farr.com.
Contact
Farr Law FirmContact
Aaron Bowles
941-639-1158
www.farr.com
Aaron Bowles
941-639-1158
www.farr.com
Categories