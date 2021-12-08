Capitaland Development Sold All Units of DEFINE in Two Hours at Average Selling Price of VND125 Million Per Square Metre in Exclusive Weekend Preview
All units sold above VND23 billion (US$1 million) with highest priced four-bedroom unit sold at VND150 million (US$6,500) per square metre. Penthouse unit sold at VND160 million (US$7,000) per square metre.
Singapore, Singapore, December 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CapitaLand Development (CLD), the development arm of CapitaLand Group has sold all units of DEFINE, its highly-anticipated luxury residential development in Ho Chi Minh City in two hours. Sales began at the exclusive weekend preview on Saturday, 4 December 2021 in Vietnam, and by 11:30am (GMT +7), all units of the 88-unit development were sold out. The units were sold at an average selling price of about VND125 million (US$5,500[1]) per square metre (psm) and all units were sold above VND23 billion (US$1 million). The highest-priced four-bedroom unit on the 24th floor was sold at about VND150 million (US$6,500) psm. The penthouse unit located on the 25th level with spectacular views of the Saigon River, was also sold through a ballot at about VND83 billion (US$3.7 million), equivalent to VND160 million (US$7,000) psm.
Mr Ronald Tay, CEO of CLD (Vietnam), said: “The stellar sales performance of DEFINE is a testament to CapitaLand’s reputation and real estate expertise in designing and delivering high-quality residential projects that attract discerning homeowners. With our experience operating in Vietnam for over 25 years, we are attuned to the market’s demand for well-located and well-designed homes. Homebuyers are drawn to DEFINE’s luxurious lifestyle amenities such as a private courtyard, a private lap pool, lift access directly to the apartment, as well as its first-in-market features such as the first automated smart car parking system in a residential project in Vietnam.”
“A green-certified and award-winning property, DEFINE raises the benchmark for residential projects in the country, combining luxury and sustainability to enrich the lives of our residents. Having sold all the units at DEFINE, we look forward to the launch of our first luxury residence in Hanoi, Heritage West Lake in 1H 2022,” added Mr Tay.
DEFINE has a range of unit types, from a 197-square metre (sqm) three-bedroom to a 296-sqm four-bedroom, as well as a 528-sqm penthouse. Most units come with either a private courtyard garden or private lap pool. The apartments feature high-quality and well-known brands including a kitchen outfitted with Poliform and V-Zug products as well as bathroom amenities from Gessi and Villeroy & Boch. This is the first time Poliform and V-Zug’s products are included in a residential development in Ho Chi Minh City.
As part of CLD’s ongoing digitalisation efforts, interactive sales kits are used to facilitate a seamless viewing and buying experience for potential homebuyers at the sales preview. Through an immersive 3D tour, customers can get a 360-degree close-up view of the entire residential project and its facilities. They are also able to gain a better understanding of the units’ layout and availability. The digital experience received positive feedback from homebuyers and sales agents.
A prestigious location at the heart of Thu Duc City in Ho Chi Minh City
Slated for completion in 2024, DEFINE is codeveloped with Thien Duc Trading – Construction Company Limited. Located along Thanh My Loi street, in the administrative centre of Thu Duc City of Ho Chi Minh City, DEFINE enjoys excellent connectivity. It is a 10-minute drive to Ho Chi Minh City’s Central Business District, while the Tan Son Nhat International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.
DEFINE is also situated close to many well-known educational institutions including the British International School, International School Ho Chi Minh City, and Australian International School. Residents can also enjoy easy access to a variety of lifestyle and food & beverage options nearby such as the Faifo Lane retail mall, Annam Gourmet and Starbucks. Hospitals and clinics such as the American International Hospital and Victoria Health Care, are within a five- to ten-minute drive.
DEFINE is a multiple award-winning residential development. In November 2021, DEFINE won two prestigious accolades at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards 2021. DEFINE was awarded ‘Best Luxury Condo Development’ in Ho Chi Minh City and ‘Best High Rise Condo Development’ in Vietnam. DEFINE also won ‘Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design’ in the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards 2019. DEFINE is also a green-certified development, receiving the Green Mark Gold accolade by Singapore’s Building & Construction Authority.
Mr Ronald Tay, CEO of CLD (Vietnam), said: “The stellar sales performance of DEFINE is a testament to CapitaLand’s reputation and real estate expertise in designing and delivering high-quality residential projects that attract discerning homeowners. With our experience operating in Vietnam for over 25 years, we are attuned to the market’s demand for well-located and well-designed homes. Homebuyers are drawn to DEFINE’s luxurious lifestyle amenities such as a private courtyard, a private lap pool, lift access directly to the apartment, as well as its first-in-market features such as the first automated smart car parking system in a residential project in Vietnam.”
“A green-certified and award-winning property, DEFINE raises the benchmark for residential projects in the country, combining luxury and sustainability to enrich the lives of our residents. Having sold all the units at DEFINE, we look forward to the launch of our first luxury residence in Hanoi, Heritage West Lake in 1H 2022,” added Mr Tay.
DEFINE has a range of unit types, from a 197-square metre (sqm) three-bedroom to a 296-sqm four-bedroom, as well as a 528-sqm penthouse. Most units come with either a private courtyard garden or private lap pool. The apartments feature high-quality and well-known brands including a kitchen outfitted with Poliform and V-Zug products as well as bathroom amenities from Gessi and Villeroy & Boch. This is the first time Poliform and V-Zug’s products are included in a residential development in Ho Chi Minh City.
As part of CLD’s ongoing digitalisation efforts, interactive sales kits are used to facilitate a seamless viewing and buying experience for potential homebuyers at the sales preview. Through an immersive 3D tour, customers can get a 360-degree close-up view of the entire residential project and its facilities. They are also able to gain a better understanding of the units’ layout and availability. The digital experience received positive feedback from homebuyers and sales agents.
A prestigious location at the heart of Thu Duc City in Ho Chi Minh City
Slated for completion in 2024, DEFINE is codeveloped with Thien Duc Trading – Construction Company Limited. Located along Thanh My Loi street, in the administrative centre of Thu Duc City of Ho Chi Minh City, DEFINE enjoys excellent connectivity. It is a 10-minute drive to Ho Chi Minh City’s Central Business District, while the Tan Son Nhat International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.
DEFINE is also situated close to many well-known educational institutions including the British International School, International School Ho Chi Minh City, and Australian International School. Residents can also enjoy easy access to a variety of lifestyle and food & beverage options nearby such as the Faifo Lane retail mall, Annam Gourmet and Starbucks. Hospitals and clinics such as the American International Hospital and Victoria Health Care, are within a five- to ten-minute drive.
DEFINE is a multiple award-winning residential development. In November 2021, DEFINE won two prestigious accolades at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards 2021. DEFINE was awarded ‘Best Luxury Condo Development’ in Ho Chi Minh City and ‘Best High Rise Condo Development’ in Vietnam. DEFINE also won ‘Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design’ in the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards 2019. DEFINE is also a green-certified development, receiving the Green Mark Gold accolade by Singapore’s Building & Construction Authority.
Contact
CapitaLandContact
Olivia Lim
+6567133093
www.capitaland.com
Olivia Lim
+6567133093
www.capitaland.com
Categories