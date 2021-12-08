TRHT Selma Completes Dallas County Area Study

The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) in partnership with the Selma Center for Nonviolence, Truth and Reconciliation (SCNTR) has sponsored and completed a year and half long research study involving 500 respondents from Dallas County and the surrounding Black Belt counties as part of its Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation initiative (TRHT Selma) begun in 2017.