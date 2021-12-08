Fort Myers Attorney Edward Canterbury Re-Certified as Expert in Real Estate Law
Fort Myers, FL, December 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder Edward Canterbury has been recertified as a legal expert in real estate law by the Florida Bar. He has maintained Florida Bar Board Certification in real estate law for over a decade.
Board certification evaluates attorneys’ special knowledge, skills and proficiency in various areas of law and professionalism and ethics in practice. In Florida, only board certified lawyers may use the terms “specialist,” “expert” or “B.C.S.” for Board Certified Specialist when referring to their legal credentials.
Canterbury concentrates his practice in the area of real estate law, including commercial and residential development, acquisitions, finance, survey matters, title insurance and commercial leases. His experience includes representation of developers, builders, investors, medical groups, governmental agencies, lending institutions, non-profit corporations and national title insurance underwriters. Canterbury is chair of both the firm’s Associate and Expansion Committees, is a member of the firm’s Recruiting Committee, and previously served on the firm’s Executive Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of Habitat for Humanity of Lee & Hendry Counties, Inc.
Canterbury has received much recognition throughout his legal career, including being named a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated (2018, 2020-2021), and was named to Florida Super Lawyers® list as a “Rising Star.” He was the Valedictorian of his law class and served as Law Review Associate Editor. Canterbury received his law degree from Ohio Northern University, summa cum laude and his undergraduate degree from Ohio Wesleyan University. He may be reached at 239.344.1275 or via email at edward.canterbury@henlaw.com.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Canterbury or Henderson Franklin, visit https://www.henlaw.com.
