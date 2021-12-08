Herman-Giddens Discussed “Modernizing Powers of Attorney for a Digital World” for STEPS’ International Webcast
Fort Myers, FL, December 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder Gregory Herman-Giddens served as a panelist for an international discussion on powers of attorney on December 2, 2021. This session “Modernizing Powers of Attorney for the Digital World” was hosted by the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) Mental Capacity Special Interest Group Spotlight.
STEP is a global professional body with over 21,000 members in over 100 countries, comprising lawyers, accountants, trustees and other practitioners that help families plan for their futures. Their mission is to inspire confidence in families planning their assets across generations and the world by setting and upholding high professional standards, informing public policy, promoting education, and connecting practitioners globally to share knowledge and best practice. Full STEP members such as Herman-Giddens are known as TEPs, and they are internationally recognized as experts in their field, with proven qualifications and experience.
Herman-Giddens is a Board Certified Specialist in Estate Planning and Probate Law (North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization), a Certified Financial Planner™, and is a member of WealthCounsel, LLC and STEP. He is qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales and is admitted to practice in North Carolina, Florida, New York and Tennessee.
Herman-Giddens provides his clients with customized estate and trust planning and administration services, including the creation of irrevocable trusts, estate, gift, fiduciary and individual income tax planning and compliance matters, taxation of deferred compensation, small business and nonprofit organization formation, trust modification and decanting, and trust protector services. He is a regular speaker at continuing education programs and frequently serves as an expert witness throughout the United States in trust and estate lawsuits.
Throughout his 30+ career, Herman-Giddens has received much recognition, including being honored as a North Carolina Super Lawyer in Estate Planning and Probate Law, named one of North Carolina’s Legal Elite in Tax and Estate Planning. In 2021, he was named a Florida Super Lawyer as well as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated in Estate Planning and Probate Law.
Herman-Giddens received his B.A. from the University of North Carolina, his J.D. from Tulane University School of Law, and his LL.M. (Estate Planning) from the University of Miami School of Law. He may be reached at 239-344-1240 or by email at gregory.herman-giddens@henlaw.com.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on the Herman-Giddens or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
