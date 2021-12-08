Art Fort Lauderdale Co-Founders Partner with Bucket List Golf & Social Club to Launch Art & Culture-Centric Private Jet Tours
ARTXPERIENCES is a carefully-curated, and exclusive tour that transports attendees via private jet to multiple Art & Culture destinations within 24 hrs.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, December 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With Art Fort Lauderdale postponed till 2023, the co-founders of Art Fort Lauderdale have created this unique experience for its attendees yearning for the unique, curated art experience that Art Fort Lauderdale is known for. These once in a lifetime, 24 hour all-inclusive Art & Culture journeys are the ultimate in luxury experiential travel flying out of South Florida. These carefully-curated and entirely exclusive Art and Culture experiences are designed and executed in partnership with worldwide bespoke private jet experience experts - Bucket List Golf & Social Club.
As Art & Culture aficionados look for unique experiences, these immersive trips fulfill that need and allow the attendee to explore Art & Culture like they never have before, all while creating memories to be savored for a lifetime.
Travelers interested in booking an ARTXPERIENCE are invited to visit artxperiences.com for a deeper look at the upcoming itinerary for the upcoming 24-hour all-inclusive Art & Culture journey to New Orleans and Charleston planned for January 31, 2022 - February 1st 2022.
"Bucket List Golf & Social Club is honored to partner with ARTXPERIENCES to provide 'Elevated' art & cultural luxury lifestyle experiences that enhance the lives of their guests. For over a decade we have designed and executed worldwide bespoke itineraries and our team is ready to welcome travelers on this exclusive ARTXPERIENCE," says Brian Anderson, CEO / Chief Experience Officer, Bucket List Golf & Social Club.
These 14-person ARTXPERIENCES includes Luxury Ground Transportation, Private Jet Experience, All Tours & Experiences, Luxury Lifestyle Gifts, Tips & Gratuities, Luxury Overnight Accommodations and All Food & Beverage Per Itinerary.
Highlights of the New Orleans/Charlotte ARTXPERIENCE include a private tour of M.S. Rau, Private Dinner & Concert at Preservation Hall, accommodations at Hotel Moneteleone, private tour of the Aiken-Rhett House and tour, cocktails and dinner at the Edmonston-Alston House. All ARTXPERIENCES are limited to 12 guests and include Luxury Ground Transportation, Private Jet Experience, All Tours & Experiences, Luxury Lifestyle Gifts, Tips & Gratuities, Luxury Overnight Accommodations and All Food & Beverage Per Itinerary.
All 2022 itineraries will take place aboard either a GIV, V, 450, 550, Global 6000, Falcon 7x or Challenger 850 jet, and the Bucket List team will work closely with each passenger from initial inquiry through to their safe return home.
About ARTXPERIENCES
ARTXPERIENCES is a carefully-curated, and exclusive tour that transports attendees via private jet to multiple Art & Culture destinations within 24 hrs. Learn more about ARTXPERIENCES and follow the #ARTXPERIENCES hashtag on Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and to continue exploring the upcoming itineraries.
About Art Fort Lauderdale
Art Fort Lauderdale is a four-day curated art fair that transports attendees on a journey along the famed Intracoastal waterways via water taxi and private yacht with stops at vacant luxury waterfront properties that feature over 100 artists and galleries exhibiting various styles and methods of art that reflect the past, the present and the future. This destination art fair seeks to highlight the uniqueness of the city and put Fort Lauderdale on the art world map as a premier location to view, interact with and purchase art along with giving art aficionados, residents and visitors a cultural experience that is memorable, interactive and engaging. These exhibits will feature paintings, illustrations, sculptures, installations, photographs, films, performance arts and art & technology collaborations in addition to talks with artists, collectors, and curators. For more information about Art Fort Lauderdale visit www.artftlauderdale.com.
Contact
Art Fort LauderdaleContact
Andrew Martineau
954-850-8581
http://www.artxperiences.com
http://www.artftlauderdale.com
