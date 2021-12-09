IP65 to IP69K Stainless Steel Hygiene Locks from FDB Panel Fittings
Isleworth, United Kingdom, December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Designed especially for use in hygiene defined areas, these classically designed L and T handles in AISI 316L, with or without cylinder key locking mechanism, are now available ex-stock from the FDB Panel Fittings Online store. They are designed for use in hygiene areas of food, pharmaceutical, medical, laboratory and related areas, where it is important to manage and minimise the accumulation of biological material – by design, by manufacturing quality and by pressure washdown. They are suited to stainless steel or plastic enclosures/cabinets for machine controls or power management and are vibration resistant for vehicle or machinery applications.
FDB Online can now deliver these handles pre-assembled with cam upon request so that the whole assembly may be installed in a standard 20.1mm cut-out as a pass-through operation; with securing back nut and serrated screw for electrical earthing also in stainless steel. Sealing is with red or blue FDA conforming silicone washers and “O” rings. Locking is by means of SW13 style insert to ensure easy cleaning.
