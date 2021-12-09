Alliance Technologies LLC Named St. Louis Fastest-Growing Private Company
Alliance, under the leadership of CEO James Canada, along with COO, Jared Peno and CTO, Steve Brown, has grown revenue 61.77% since 2018.
St. Louis, MO, December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alliance Technologies LLC., part of Alliance Corp, has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the St. Louis Metro area by the St. Louis Business Journal. Alliance ranked #31 out of the top 50 companies listed.
Alliance, under the leadership of CEO James Canada, along with COO, Jared Peno and CTO Steve Brown, has grown revenue 61.77% since 2018. The company had sales of $2.74 million in 2020 and has grown its staff to include 35 team members.
Together, Alliance Corp provides a growing array of services to include managed IT services, network and cloud solutions, and HR/staffing and consulting to many businesses, corporations and nonprofits throughout the St. Louis region and beyond.
“This type of dynamic growth would not be possible without the outstanding performance of our leadership group. They have done an outstanding job of bringing in the right people with the right skills to help us reach a high level of success in a relatively short period of time,” said Canada.
“Our entire team continues to perform beyond expectations and is excited to be recognized by the Business Journal for their efforts. We are highly appreciative of the hundreds of companies and organizations who have made Alliance an integral part of their business operations, as we help them attain their own unprecedented levels of growth and achievement,” Canada said.
The list of fastest-growing private companies includes locally-based, independent, privately held businesses with at least a three-year sales history and an increase in each year. Each company must also have had revenue of at least $1 million in fiscal 2018.
Local companies are based in St. Louis, St. Charles, Lincoln, Warren, Franklin, Washington and Jefferson counties and the city of St. Louis in Missouri, as well as St. Clair, Madison, Jersey, Clinton, Calhoun, Macoupin, Bond and Monroe counties in Illinois. The entire listing can be found in the December 3-9, 2021 edition of the St. Louis Business Journal.
About Alliance Technologies LLC
The Alliance family of companies includes Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems, and Alliance Advisors — an integrated solutions provider that aligns with you. They stand together to provide world-class managed services, network solutions, talent and consulting solutions, along with the newly formed Alliance University. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For more visit Alliance family, https://Alliance-Corp.co, Alliance Technologies LLC - https://alliance-technologies.co, Alliance Systems - https://alliance-systems.co, and Alliance Advisors – https://alliance-advisors.co.
