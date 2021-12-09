B2Brazil and Banco Ourinvest Launch Online Foreign Exchange and Payments Service for Brazil
The agreement establishes a partnership between the leading B2B commerce portal in Brazil and the reference bank in the foreign exchange services sector.
Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- B2Brazil, the leading foreign trade solutions platform in Latin America, signed a strategic agreement with Banco Ourinvest, a reference in foreign exchange for over 40 years and specializing in digital solutions. The partnership aims to offer an online exchange and remittance platform for the more than 70,000 micro, small and medium Brazilian importing and exporting companies registered with B2Brazil.
The platform is a white label branded "Câmbio Mais®" and initially aimed at foreign trade transactions for Brazilian companies. The Câmbio Mais platform (https://cambiomais.com.br) will allow Brazilian companies to receive and send money faster and cheaper, offering transparency in fees. As part of the transaction, B2Brazil became a foreign exchange correspondent for Banco Ourinvest.
"B2Brazil aims to facilitate foreign trade for micro, small and medium-sized companies. Through our international business marketplace, we connect buyers and sellers and we increasingly want to provide value-added digital solutions to benefit and retain our growing base," said Alexandre Ferreira Martins, partner and director of B2Brazil.
"Banco Ourinvest has a strong position in the foreign exchange market and offers an important solution for our clients to receive and send money abroad, as well as complete foreign exchange transactions, 100% online," explained Martins. "We want a product that serves our audience, with an extremely competitive cost, personalized service and transparent operations, with no surprises. This is a true strategic partnership with our aligned interests in helping those dedicated to foreign trade."
For Luiz Gustavo Medeiros Carneiro, Head of Digital Business at Banco Ourinvest, the partnership continues the bank's growth as a provider of digital solutions for partners, a large part of the bank's business. "We are pleased to partner with B2Brazil to offer a complete digital solution for their Câmbio Mais service," said Luiz Gustavo. "B2Brazil's base of companies participating in foreign trade will now benefit from online exchange and payments, and we are excited about the prospects for growth in this sector," he added.
About B2Brazil
B2Brazil (https://b2brazil.com) is the leading B2B trade platform in the Americas, focused on offering solutions in foreign trade. B2Brazil is the solution for companies that want to expand their business quickly and efficiently, increasing international sales. Our goal is to be an important facilitator of trade between the Americas and the world through platforms in Portuguese, English, Spanish and Chinese.
About Banco Ourinvest
Banco Ourinvest is a reference in the foreign exchange market. With over 40 years of history, it offers complete, agile and accessible solutions for international operations and foreign exchange hedging instruments.
