CapitaLand Elevates Sustainability Innovation Drive with Increased Funding of S$500,000 for Its Global Sustainability X Challenge 2022
Winning innovations from its 2021 challenge and awarded projects from CapitaLand Innovation Fund will begin pilots at CapitaLand’s properties this month.
Singapore, Singapore, December 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CapitaLand Group (CapitaLand) has launched its second CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge (CSXC), inviting startups from around the world to submit innovative solutions to make buildings more climate-resilient and resource-efficient. Stepping up its global sustainability innovation drive, CapitaLand has increased its funding for the challenge by up to S$500,000 for the top 10 projects to be piloted at the Group’s global network of properties. CSXC 2022 is open for submissions online from now till 28 February 2022.
Launched in November 2020, the inaugural CSXC 2021 was the first sustainability-focused innovation challenge by a Singapore real estate company on a global scale. The challenge received over 270 entries from more than 25 countries. The two winners each received S$50,000 in funding for their pilots at CapitaLand properties which will begin this month.
Through CSXC, CapitaLand is seeking innovations that address key challenges in the built environment in the areas of low carbon transition, water conservation and resilience, waste management and the circular economy, as well as healthy and safe buildings. The submissions for CSXC 2022 will be assessed based on the impact, potential outcomes, depth of innovation, as well as scalability and effectiveness of deploying the solutions at CapitaLand’s diversified properties across different geographies. The top 10 shortlisted startups will be mentored by leading industry experts to prepare them for their pitch to a distinguished panel of judges in June 2022.
Ms Lynette Leong, Chief Sustainability Officer, CapitaLand Investment, said: "As a sustainable global real estate leader, CapitaLand plays an active role in shaping a climate resilient built environment. Through CSXC 2022, we continue to take the lead in rallying the global community to catalyse new ideas to combat climate change, and we are increasing our support for emerging innovations that can help us achieve our ambitious 2030 CapitaLand Sustainability Master Plan targets. We are conducting a global call for scalable and impactful innovations in the real estate ecosystem, to ensure that we can be a first-mover in piloting and deploying them in our properties."
"Our inaugural CSXC received overwhelming responses and we look forward to piloting the winners' innovations at our properties this month. Since launching our CapitaLand Innovation Fund at CSXC 2021, we have also seen promising sustainability innovations from our staff and will begin piloting and deploying select projects this month as well. We welcome more startups to join our CSXC 2022 and collaborate with us to build a sustainable planet for future generations," added Ms Leong.
CapitaLand’s Oregon and Singapore properties to trial INOVUES, INC’s and Climatec Corp’s sustainability innovations
INOVUES, INC and Climatec Corp Pte Ltd, the two winners of CSXC 2021 will begin piloting their projects at CapitaLand’s properties this month.
Based in Oregon, USA, INOVUES will testbed its insulating glass retrofit technology at Creekside 5, a three-storey building in Creekside Corporate Park in Portland, Oregon. By reducing the building heat gain during summer and heat lost during winter, the insulating glass retrofit is projected to lower energy consumption for cooling or heating the building by up to 40%.
Climatec will pilot its unique water treatment process to treat cooling tower water without using chemicals or power at CapitaGreen in Singapore. Utilising photon vibration frequency technology created through strong magnetic fields and ceramic-based composites to treat the water, this solution is projected to reduce energy consumption by 1% to over 5% and achieve water savings of 60% to over 90%. The water can be recycled for other uses in the building such as plant irrigation or toilet flushing.
CapitaLand is also in discussion with eight other participants with promising solutions on possible pilots at its properties. These include innovations to generate clean energy and cool air affordably for buildings, improve indoor air quality, and a smart waste bin which uses artificial intelligence, robotics and multiple sensors to sort waste for more efficient waste management.
Launched in November 2020, the inaugural CSXC 2021 was the first sustainability-focused innovation challenge by a Singapore real estate company on a global scale. The challenge received over 270 entries from more than 25 countries. The two winners each received S$50,000 in funding for their pilots at CapitaLand properties which will begin this month.
Through CSXC, CapitaLand is seeking innovations that address key challenges in the built environment in the areas of low carbon transition, water conservation and resilience, waste management and the circular economy, as well as healthy and safe buildings. The submissions for CSXC 2022 will be assessed based on the impact, potential outcomes, depth of innovation, as well as scalability and effectiveness of deploying the solutions at CapitaLand’s diversified properties across different geographies. The top 10 shortlisted startups will be mentored by leading industry experts to prepare them for their pitch to a distinguished panel of judges in June 2022.
Ms Lynette Leong, Chief Sustainability Officer, CapitaLand Investment, said: "As a sustainable global real estate leader, CapitaLand plays an active role in shaping a climate resilient built environment. Through CSXC 2022, we continue to take the lead in rallying the global community to catalyse new ideas to combat climate change, and we are increasing our support for emerging innovations that can help us achieve our ambitious 2030 CapitaLand Sustainability Master Plan targets. We are conducting a global call for scalable and impactful innovations in the real estate ecosystem, to ensure that we can be a first-mover in piloting and deploying them in our properties."
"Our inaugural CSXC received overwhelming responses and we look forward to piloting the winners' innovations at our properties this month. Since launching our CapitaLand Innovation Fund at CSXC 2021, we have also seen promising sustainability innovations from our staff and will begin piloting and deploying select projects this month as well. We welcome more startups to join our CSXC 2022 and collaborate with us to build a sustainable planet for future generations," added Ms Leong.
CapitaLand’s Oregon and Singapore properties to trial INOVUES, INC’s and Climatec Corp’s sustainability innovations
INOVUES, INC and Climatec Corp Pte Ltd, the two winners of CSXC 2021 will begin piloting their projects at CapitaLand’s properties this month.
Based in Oregon, USA, INOVUES will testbed its insulating glass retrofit technology at Creekside 5, a three-storey building in Creekside Corporate Park in Portland, Oregon. By reducing the building heat gain during summer and heat lost during winter, the insulating glass retrofit is projected to lower energy consumption for cooling or heating the building by up to 40%.
Climatec will pilot its unique water treatment process to treat cooling tower water without using chemicals or power at CapitaGreen in Singapore. Utilising photon vibration frequency technology created through strong magnetic fields and ceramic-based composites to treat the water, this solution is projected to reduce energy consumption by 1% to over 5% and achieve water savings of 60% to over 90%. The water can be recycled for other uses in the building such as plant irrigation or toilet flushing.
CapitaLand is also in discussion with eight other participants with promising solutions on possible pilots at its properties. These include innovations to generate clean energy and cool air affordably for buildings, improve indoor air quality, and a smart waste bin which uses artificial intelligence, robotics and multiple sensors to sort waste for more efficient waste management.
Contact
CapitaLandContact
Olivia Lim
+6567133093
www.capitaland.com
Olivia Lim
+6567133093
www.capitaland.com
Categories