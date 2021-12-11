Real Estate Services Company "Revive" Welcomes Candice Mooring as Content Marketer
Mooring will join Revive’s marketing team as a content specialist helping to further develop the brand’s messaging and voice.
Irvine, CA, December 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Real estate financing company, Revive, has hired content expert Candice Mooring to join its marketing team. Mooring brings with her a strong background in digital and content marketing and will help guide the brand’s messaging.
“It’s very fulfilling work,” shared Mooring. “By fronting the costs for pre-sale home renovations, many families who work with Revive see a massive profit gain drastic enough to get them into their dream homes, or set them up for retirement, or help them add a substantial amount to their savings. I am thrilled to be a part of a company that is truly changing lives for the better on a daily basis.”
Born and raised in Orange County, CA, Mooring graduated with a B.A. in Screenwriting from Chapman University. Upon graduating she worked at Paradigm Talent Agency in Beverly Hills before transitioning into digital marketing and video production with Fitness International. Her career then led her to take on a digital marketing management role with an independent film production company based out of Laguna Beach, CA before joining the Revive team.
Mooring joins a fast-growing team of experts that are transforming the home selling process by providing game-changing solutions to help sell homeowners their homes for maximum profit.
Revive invests in homeowners’ profits by fronting the cost for home repairs and renovations with no interest, fees, or financing. Their innovative approach helps homeowners attract more buyers and helps them sell faster, guaranteeing them a higher selling price.
About Revive: Agent Angel LLC, dba Revive is located in Irvine, California. By fronting the cost of pre-sale home improvements and offering guaranteed trade-in offers, Revive offers agents the opportunity to increase the value of their client's homes. To learn more about Revive, visit iloverevive.com.
Contact
ReviveContact
Anna Choi
855-684-5364
www.iloverevive.com
7040 Scholarship Ave.
Irvine, CA 92612
