Crossroad Becomes an Official FishOS Reseller in Malaysia
Sardina Systems and Crossroad Solutions have united their forces to accelerate the OpenStack cloud adoption by enterprises and bring FishOS capabilities to the Malaysian market of cloud solutions.
London, United Kingdom, December 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sardina Systems, a European developer and vendor of the award-winning cloud management platform FishOS, and Crossroad Solutions, a Malaysian IT provider and integrator, have announced a strategic partnership to bring FishOS to the enterprise market and accelerate the adoption of OpenStack and Kubernetes private clouds in the region.
Combining Sardina’s expertise in cloud management operations and professional knowledge of OpenStack with Crossroad’s deep understanding of the specific market demands and its successful experience in various IT integrations for local enterprises, both partners enrich the cloud solution with the immense value offering efficient cloud management software, advanced support and managed IT services as a package.
Kenneth Tan, Executive Director at Sardina Systems, comments:
“We are pleased to announce Crossroad as an official partner and FishOS reseller in Malaysia, the region with a fast-growing market of cloud technologies and increasing interest in private cloud solutions. All over the world COVID-19 situation gives enterprises an important lesson. Full control over the flexible and scalable cloud infrastructure, fast access to the data, security, and protection help reduce the risks and reveal beneficial business advantages like quick scaling, cost-saving, and predictable IT planning. Today, the private cloud is a smart way for enterprises focused on data sovereignty, security, and unquestioned control over their workloads. Together with Crossroad Solutions, we offer to the Malaysian market the cutting-edge solution based on leading cloud technologies and provide its full support and smooth integration.”
Mohd Fazdlan Bin Mohamad Rashid, Business Development Director at Crossroad Solutions, says:
“Having rich experience in IT solutions for enterprises, we at Crossroad realize that cloud computing is an essential part of modern business. To protect sensitive data, ensure system security and constantly control workloads, enterprises of different industries choose private cloud solutions. FishOS by Sardina is a full life-cycle cloud management platform, proven by years and by many successful deployments. We are excited to become an official Sardina Systems’ representative in Malaysia, deploy FishOS to efficiently manage our customers’ private clouds and scale their business.”
About Sardina Systems
Sardina Systems is a leading European operation management software developer and vendor headquartered in the UK and local presence in Germany, Luxembourg, Ukraine, and Russia. FishOS, the brainchild of Sardina Systems, is a private cloud management software platform enabling enterprises to rapidly experience the value of scalable, agile, and flexible OpenStack and Kubernetes clouds while maximizing the utility of their resources with zero-downtime operations.
Sardina Systems delivers a full suite of operations management tools and professional services and support that allows its customers to overcome the challenges of large-scale data center operations.
Since 2014, Sardina Systems has significantly expanded its business geography due to the extensive development of the channel partner network. In 2015, FishOS won the IDC HPC Innovation Award. In 2017, Sardina Systems was announced as the best Open Data Center Project and won a DCD Award with FishOS.
For more information, visit www.sardinasystems.com.
About Crossroad Solutions
Cross Road Solutions is a leading Malaysian provider and integrator of IT enterprise solutions. The company was established in 2018. Today Crossroad clients range from SMEs to publicly listed corporations. The company is able to provide IT solutions specifically tailored to enterprise needs and industry requirements.
Offering the best in class, innovative products and comprehensive IT services Crossroad experienced team is committed to simplifying daily IT hassles and maximizing the efficiency of the integrated systems.
For more information, visit www.crossroad.my.
