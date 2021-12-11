Pearl Creative Agency Celebrates 13th Anniversary in SWFL
Since opening its doors in 2008, Pearl has worked with hundreds of clients ranging from local businesses to global brands, including iconic names in the boating, marine, and outdoor recreation industry. Now in its 13th year, the agency continues to attract clients who seek to either disrupt these industries or generate buzz around marine and conservation initiatives. The agency specializes in custom marketing solutions and offers a suite of premium creative services.
Cape Coral, FL, December 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Pearl Creative Agency, an award-winning branding and marketing firm based in Southwest Florida, recently celebrated its 13th anniversary. The agency specializes in custom marketing solutions and offers a suite of premium creative services including branding, brand strategy, design, copywriting, and photo and video production.
Since opening its doors in 2008, Pearl has worked with hundreds of clients ranging from local businesses to global brands, including iconic names in the boating, marine, and outdoor recreation industry. Now in its 13th year, the agency continues to attract clients who seek to either disrupt these industries or generate buzz around marine and conservation initiatives.
Most recently, University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences approached Pearl for help creating a branded reef fish conservation movement to increase awareness of barotrauma mortality and promote safe catch-and-release methods. Pearl created Return ‘Em Right, a brand that encourages anglers and charter guides to use proper barotrauma mitigation techniques to help prized species release and ensure Gulf of Mexico reef fisheries thrive in the future.
Client sentiment on the Return ‘Em Right brand is clear. “We are loving the brand more and more every day,” said Nicholas Haddad, University of Florida/Florida Sea Grant Sustainable Fisheries Communications Manager.
Another conservation group to tap into Pearl’s cause marketing skills this year was Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation. SCCF needed to grab the attention of island beachgoers and inspire them to help protect the wildlife that calls the islands home. Pearl created an iconic PSA campaign that transformed a life ring’s white rope into the shorebirds, sea turtles, and sharks at the heart of the SCCF’s mission. Social media, videos, and a campaign website delivered beach behavior tips for protecting coastal wildlife.
The agency, which transitioned from its office in downtown Fort Myers to a fully remote workplace in 2020, continues to collaborate seamlessly with local and international clients. Pearl recently worked with global marine company VETUS to redefine the 57-year-old brand, an endeavor that required collaboration with stakeholders around the world.
“We conducted a brand workshop via video call for 13 participants from the U.S., the Netherlands, and Australia,” said Scott Qurollo, Pearl’s Founder and President. “Our team can guide companies through big branding decisions whether we’re sitting across the table or across the Atlantic. The tech is virtual, but the process and end results are very real, and our clients are happy.”
After developing branding and strategy for Italian marine stabilizer company Smartgyro last year, Pearl was enlisted for additional projects to fuel the brand’s growth and expansion. The agency crafted a premium customer appreciation gift kit as well as a small-batch luxury direct mail kit tailored to Smartgyro’s boat manufacturer audience segment.
Pearl’s in-house photo and video production capabilities continues to help brands tap into the storytelling power of video. West Coast Inland Navigation District tasked the agency with developing a long-format video that brings WCIND’s mission and impact to life. Over 10 shoots, the agency filmed via land, boat, and aerial drone across Lee, Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota counties to document the value of public waterways and the work WCIND does to help preserve them.
The agency continues its longstanding relationship with GoBoatingFlorida and Marine Industries Association of Southwest Florida and Tampa Bay, organizers of the annual Fort Myers Boat Show. In addition to ongoing social media and content marketing, Pearl assisted the organization with an initiative to promote safe boating on the region’s increasingly crowded waterways. The agency produced the Know Before You Go Guide, a waterproof brochure containing vital information every boater should know before leaving the dock.
Fort Myers-based Metro Blinds, which underwent a full rebrand by Pearl in 2017, continues to experience impressive growth. As of this writing, business has nearly doubled year-over-year. Pearl redesigned the brand’s logo, sales collateral, and website, and manages ongoing marketing efforts across print, digital, and paid social.
Pearl is currently accepting new clients and welcomes general and project inquiries. The agency can be reached at discoverpearl.com, info@discoverpearl.com or 239.313.6059.
