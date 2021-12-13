Posse Foundation Welcomes New Director to Lead New York Chapter
The Posse Foundation has welcomed Dr. Michell Tollinchi to oversee local program operations in New York.
Dr. Michell Tollinchi joins as Posse New York Director. Michell has over 20 years of experience in strategic inclusive excellence in education. As a diversity, equity, and inclusion practitioner, Michell has dedicated her career and life to supporting minority and women students who strive to achieve their full potential, no matter what their backgrounds. Prior to joining Posse, Michell taught courses in Counseling and Human Services at John Jay College. Michell has also worked at Student Leadership Network, where she served as the Assistant Vice President for Student Transitions at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). Before heading to Troy, NY, Michell spent 10 years at Barnard College where she served as the Associate Dean for Academic Enrichment and Community Initiatives at Barnard College, Columbia University, where she was primarily responsible for the oversight of access and opportunity programs for a diverse student population. Michell received a B.A. in Psychology and Spanish from the State University of New York at Albany, a Master’s of Social Work from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and she attended Fordham University where she obtained her Ph.D. in Social Services. Her research there was focused on college persistence among Latina undergraduate students.
About The Posse Foundation
Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 10,000 public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential. These students—many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes—have received a total of $1.6 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams—Posses—of 10 students. Posse Scholars graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.
About Posse New York
Established in 1989 as the first Posse site, Posse New York’s current recruiting partners are Babson College, Brandeis University, California Institute of the Arts, Connecticut College, DePauw University, Franklin & Marshall College, Lafayette College, Lawrence University, Middlebury College, Smith College, University of Wisconsin-Madison and Vanderbilt University. To date, New York Scholars have won $367.3 million scholarship dollars from New York partner colleges and universities.
For more about The Posse Foundation, visit possefoundation.org.
