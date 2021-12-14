Sunetch Textile Machinery Develops New Generation Nonwoven Lines to Make Sure That the Thickness of Non-Woven Fabrics More Uniform
Sunetch Textile Machinery develops new generation nonwoven lines with spinneret design, drawing system, coordinated control of drafting wind and diffusion wind system to solve the problem of Spunbond Production Uniformity.
Hangzhou, China, December 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Spunbond non-woven fabrics have been made an indispensable part of human life. It is widely used in industry, home decoration, construction, agriculture, medical and health and other fields. The quality of spun bond non-woven fabric is very important to production and life.
At present, due to many uncontrollable factors in the production process of spun bond non-woven fabric technology, various problems often occur in spun bond production. Among them, spun bond unevenness is a relatively common problem. How to make sure that the thickness of non-woven fabrics more uniform has become the primary problem faced by many non-woven fabric manufacturers.
1. Suntech optimized spinneret design
When designing the spinneret. Suntech engineers utilized the method of increasing the number of holes and reducing the displacement of the single hole to realize the control of the total amount of melt. When the amount of melt extrusion is constant, the diameter of the filament decreases, which means that the total number of fibers increases. As long as the doffing is uniform, it is required to benefit the uniformity of the web.
Suntech follows the spinning principle. Suntech controls the shear rate at (0.2-0.4)*104 s-1, and the spinneret diameter is between 0.4-0.6mm. As the aspect ratio of the spinneret increases, the melt expansion rate will decrease, and the macromolecular orientation of the melt will increase, which is more conducive to fiber drafting.
2. Suntech optimized drawing system
While increasing the drafting wind speed, Suntech coordinated many spun bond process parameters that affect the fiber linear density, including polymer extrusion volume, melt temperature, air cooling temperature, cold air pressure and suction speed, etc., decreasing the fiber linear density.
In addition, engineers designed adjustable drafting ducts and other key parts for the exit of the production line, which had a lot of space for the expansion of process adjustment.
3. Suntech guarantees the coordinated control of drafting wind and diffusion wind system.
Suntech adjusted the drafting air system and diffusion air system to make the fiber web uniform and improve the quality indicators such as strength and elongation.
Suntech spun bond lines to guarantee the uniformity of spun bond non-woven fabrics, improve the quality of the spinneret, and use an automatic control system to optimize the drafting system to ensure coordinated control of the drafting air. And diffuse air system to improve management efficiency and production quality.
Relying on 50 years of design experience and technical precipitation, Suntech adopts Japanese leading technology to solve the problem of spun bond uniformity, adopts German Demag CNC machining center and Italian Fidia gantry five-axis high-speed milling machine to develop and produce automated spunbond nonwovens Cloth machine. Suntech provides overseas technical support, installation and commissioning services. Commissioning has been planned for 12 months.
Suntech Nonwoven Machinery provides 12 months Warranty and other after-sales services have numerous successful cases around the world and are well-known all over the world.
