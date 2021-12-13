Suntech Jacquard Loom to Help Textile Production
Hangzhou, China, December 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In November 2021, Suntech officially issued a document to make a huge breakthrough in the field of jacquard looms to occupy the world market.
The textile weaving process can not be separated from the use of looms, there are many types of looms, according to the fabric fiber classification can be divided into cotton looms, wool looms, sack looms, silk looms, etc. According to the weaving method of weft, can be divided into two categories: shuttle looms and shuttleless looms. Shuttleless looms, subdivided according to the weft-led method, can be divided into a rapier, jet (air jet, water jet), piece shuttle, multi-shuttle (multi-phase), and weaving.
Among them, the rapier loom is the most widely used shuttleless loom, to meet the weaving, for complex pattern needs, rapier loom specifically for the jacquard needs, derived from a rapier jacquard machine.
The jacquard machine is a large modern weaving machine used to weave all kinds of jacquard decorative fabrics, high-grade curtain fabrics, sofa cloth and trademarks, and other complex patterns. With the continuous development of the social economy, the demand for jacquard fabrics is also increasing, and the requirements for efficiency and quality of rapier jacquard looms are also getting higher and higher. What are the advantages of Suntech Jacquard rapier loom?
1. With the common functions and advantages of rapier weaving machines, Suntech Jacquard loom can realize high speed, high automation, and high-efficiency production.
2. Suntech Jacquard rapier loom's positive weft guiding method has strong variety adaptability, which can adapt to different raw materials, different thicknesses, and weft yarns of different cross-sectional shapes, and can adapt to all kinds of yarns. Unlike other looms, the choice of fabric is very narrow, for example, the air jet loom requires that the yarn surface must be smooth, with less hairiness and high strength. Water jet looms can mostly only accommodate hydrophobic fabrics because they use water. The piece shuttle loom has high manufacturing precision and requirements for materials and is suitable for making extra wide products.
3. Suntech Jacquard rapier loom has obvious advantages in multi-color weft weaving and can produce up to 16 colors of weft yarns for color weaving products. Up to 6 colors can be produced on shuttle looms, up to 4 colors on water-jet looms, and up to 8 colors on air-jet looms.
Because Suntech Jacquard rapier loom has the advantages of high efficiency, wide fabric adaptability, multi-color weft weaving, etc., it is very suitable for processing weft using thick thread density fancy yarn (such as loop yarn, knotted yarn, bamboo yarn, etc.) or decorative fabrics fine thread density yarn and thick thread density yarn interval to form a thick and thin strip and with warp jacquard and forms different levels and bumpy style of high-grade fabrics, which is difficult or impossible to achieve another shuttleless weft.
Especially some expensive and difficult to take care of fabrics, such as mulberry silk, sericulture silk, castor silk, cassava silk, etc., suitable for the use of a jacquard rapier loom, not only can be efficient and fast weaving, according to the requirements of the textile out of a variety of high-quality, upscale color, for expensive fabrics, and can reduce fabric loss, improve the product qualification rate, solve the difficult problems of textile manufacturers.
Suntech rapier jacquard loom not only has the advantages of the ordinary jacquard loom, but also we have studied and collected the common problems of the jacquard loom, and we have studied and improved each component of rapier jacquard loom in terms of ease of operation, reduction of the labor intensity of operation, an increase of automation and intelligence, an increase of production speed and efficiency, etc., in response to the defects in the prior art to avoid the defects in the prior art, a cleaning system is added to the opening mechanism to deal with the trimmings or scraps adhering to the opening mechanism, and to ensure the cleanliness of the institution and to prevent these scraps from affecting the normal use of the machine. At the same time, a movable tension roller is added to the winding mechanism, which can automatically adjust the tension according to the requirements to achieve the ideal winding effect.
Suntech rapier jacquard weaving machines are available in widths of 150, 190, 230 (220), 250, 280, 320, 340, 360, with speeds of 250-400 rpm, and have 4500 stable customers and 15000 successful cases worldwide.
https://www.suntech-machine.com/
https://www.suntech-machine.com/
