Suntech Jacquard Loom to Help Textile Production

The jacquard machine is a large modern weaving machine used to weave all kinds of jacquard decorative fabrics, high-grade curtain fabrics, sofa cloth and trademarks, and other complex patterns. With the continuous development of the social economy, the demand for jacquard fabrics is also increasing, and the requirements for efficiency and quality of rapier jacquard looms are also getting higher and higher.