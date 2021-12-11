CapitaLand Development Honoured as "Best Sustainable Developer" at PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2021
Singapore, Singapore, December 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CapitaLand Development (CLD), the development arm of CapitaLand Group, has won the "Best Sustainable Developer" award at the prestigious PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2021. The "Best Sustainable Developer" award recognises the excellence demonstrated by developers who have consistently implemented environmentally-conscious designs, used low-impact construction materials, as well as installed energy- and waste-efficient systems in their buildings.
The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final is one of the region’s most renowned real estate awards where top country winners vie to be recognised as "Best in Asia." CLD had earlier won "Best Sustainable Developer" at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards organised on 29 November 2021. Established in 2005, winners of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards are identified by a professional jury of leading industry experts.
Mr Ronald Tay, CEO of CLD (Vietnam), said: “As a responsible real estate developer, sustainability is at the core of what we do. Guided by CapitaLand’s 2030 Sustainability Master Plan, CLD consistently embeds environmental considerations into every stage of our real estate life cycle, from investment to development and operations. Achieving the ‘Best Sustainable Developer’ award at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards is a recognition of CLD’s steadfast commitment and concerted efforts in this regard. We strive to not only improve the overall well-being of our customers, but also do our part to encourage more to lead more eco-conscious lifestyles. We are honoured and humbled that CLD Vietnam and our developments have won more than 70 local and international awards throughout our more than 25 years operating in Vietnam, affirming our capabilities. We remain committed to designing and creating high-quality and sustainable developments to enrich the lives of our shared communities.”
CLD had also won six other awards at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards 2021. CLD received the "Special Recognition for Building Communities’ and ‘Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction" awards. CLD also garnered top honours for three of its luxury residential developments. Heritage West Lake and DEFINE received "Best Luxury Condo Development" for Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City respectively. DEFINE also won "Best High Rise Condo Development" in Vietnam while CLD’s upcoming residential development, ZENITY in Ho Chi Minh City received "Best Luxury Condo Interior Design."
CapitaLand Development's green-certified properties in Vietnam
To date, CLD has six green-certified buildings in its portfolio in Vietnam. This includes five residential developments such as d’Edge Thao Dien, Feliz en Vista and Vista Verde in Ho Chi Minh City as well as Mulberry Lane and Seasons Avenue in Hanoi. CLD’s Grade-A office development, Capital Place is the first office development in Hanoi to obtain LEED Gold certification.
Heritage West Lake in Hanoi and DEFINE in Ho Chi Minh City, two of CLD’s latest developments are set to be green-certified developments having received the Green Mark (Provisional) and Green Mark Gold (Provisional) award respectively by Singapore’s Building & Construction Authority. The two upcoming luxurious residential developments feature multiple first-in-market amenities such as a private lift lobby for all units, a rooftop heated swimming pool and an automated smart car parking system in a residential development.
Located in Hanoi’s prestigious Tay Ho District, the 173-unit Heritage West Lake is CLD’s first luxury residential development in the city. From Heritage West Lake, residents can enjoy stunning waterfront views of West Lake, the Red River and the bustling cityscapes of Hanoi. Inspired by the legends of the majestic West Lake, the 25-storey Heritage West Lake creates a sense of living in a mythical land with extensive landscaping, including a lush mystery garden with sculptured greenery. Sale of Heritage West Lake is expected to be launched in 1H 2022.
The 88-unit DEFINE is located in the administrative centre of Thu Duc City in Ho Chi Minh City, offering the residents the pinnacle of luxury living. Residents can enjoy panoramic views of the Saigon River from the master bedroom and scenic city views of Ho Chi Minh City from their living and dining rooms. The 26-storey DEFINE offers 50 luxurious facilities and features. Launched for sale on 4 December 2021, DEFINE was sold out within two hours at an average selling price of about VND125 million (US$5,500) per square metre and all units were sold above VND23 billion (US$1 million).
CLD through CapitaLand Hope Foundation, CapitaLand’s philanthropic arm, has also developed CapitaLand Hope Schools with green features. CapitaLand Tan Tay Hope Kindergarten in Long An Province was built in 2019 with local sustainable materials. The blocks provide a beautiful façade with good ventilation and natural lighting for energy efficiency.
