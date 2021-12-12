Ming-Na Wen, Jessie Usher, Steve Blum Added to Fan Expo New Orleans Lineup, January 7-9, 2022
"The Mandalorian," "The Boys," "Cowboy Bebop" Standouts Provide More Star Power at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
New Orleans, LA, December 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The FAN EXPO New Orleans celebrity lineup picked up three headline additions with today’s announcement that Ming-Na Wen (“The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett”), Jessie Usher (“The Boys,” Shaft) and Steve Blum (“Cowboy Bebop,” “Star Wars Rebels”) will attend the event, January 7-9 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. They will greet fans, sign autographs, pose for photo ops conduct interactive Q&A panels during the event.
In addition to roles in “The Mandalorian” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” Wen has an extensive voice acting credits, most notably the lead in Mulan and key characters in “The Batman,” “Spawn,” “Phineas and Ferb” and nearly 100 others. She will be reprising the “Fennec Shand” role in the anticipated upcoming Netflix series “The Book of Boba Fett” and has the lead in the HBO Max/Cartoon Network release “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.”
Usher, who stars as “A-Train/Reggie Franklin” in the hit series “The Boys,” continued his ascent with the title role in 2019’s reboot of Shaft. He co-starred in the Netflix film Dangerous Lies and had extensive regular runs on the series “Level Up” and “Survivor’s Remorse.”
Blum is best known as the voice of “Spiek Spiegel” in “Cowboy Bebop,” “Zeb Orrelios” in “Star Wars Rebels” and “Wolverine” from the “X-Men” universe, among an astounding 800 TV shows and films. Some of his other familiar credits include work on “Transformers Prime,” “Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz,” “Marvel Future Avengers,” “New Looney Tunes” and “Naruto: Shippûden,” to name just a few.
The three join an outstanding FAN EXPO New Orleans guest lineup that includes “Star Trek” and “Boston Legal legend William Shatner; “Doctor Who/Torchwood” standout John Barrowman, “Arrow” lead Stephen Amell; Avengers/Captain America star Anthony Mackie; The Suicide Squad headliner Michael Rooker; Clerks producer Kevin Smith and actors Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson and Trevor Fehrman; “Sons of Anarchy” stars Ron Perlman, Theo Rossi and Ryan Hurst; and “My Hero Academia” voice actors Justin Briner and Christopher Sabat. Additional celebrities, voice actors, creators, cosplayers and more at the major comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming convention will be announced soon.
Executed with the highest level of health and safety measures in place, FAN EXPO New Orleans, previously produced as Wizard World New Orleans, will welcome fans to reunite for a weekend of non-stop programming and special guests. Tickets for FAN EXPO New Orleans are available now at www.fanexponeworleans.com.
FAN EXPO New Orleans brings its unique brand of excitement to an event that will feature top celebrities, hundreds of exhibitors, creators and cosplayers as well as compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, family zones and more. FAN EXPO New Orleans will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World New Orleans with even more all weekend. Details on guests and schedules will be announced soon.
New Orleans is the first event on the 2022 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ will present six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, and FAN EXPO Cleveland. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information, and a regular schedule will return in 2022. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
