Boston Students Bring Home a Win for America at the NASA International Space Apps Challenge 2021
Boston, MA, December 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A team of Boston students won the "Art and Technology" award at the NASA International Space Apps Challenge this year. This event, managed by the NASA Earth Science Division, is the world’s largest hackathon bringing together over 28,000 people from 323 locations and 4,534 teams around the world. The hackathon which takes place globally in the fall and has been organized by Binnovative in Boston since 2014, was held virtually on October 2-3 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year offered some of the most diverse and interesting hackathon challenge topics of any year: discovering science connections with data, identifying risk with science and communities, and the trail to Mars. The winning team, creatively named "Jimmy in the Box" took on the Webb Origami Design Challenge with their submission, “Where Paper Crafting Meets Electronics and Coding.” They addressed the challenge from multiple angles, including computerized models and demonstrations. We are proud to have team Jimmy in the Box win the "Art and Technology" award, one of ten such categories in the International Space Apps Challenge 2021.
This has been the 8th consecutive year of Binnovative organizing the International Space Apps Challenge in Boston (ISAC Boston). A special thanks to the community that organized, judged, participated, sponsored, and volunteered again this year.
For media inquiries contact:
Eriko Nishimoto
Founder/CEO, Binnovative
eriko@binnovative.org
https://binnovative.org/
